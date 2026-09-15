Panthers Earn Only Grade They Could After Embarassing Loss to Bears

With Week 1 in the rearview mirror, the Carolina Panthers are off to another slow start. Carolina loses their season and home opener against the Chicago Bears in a 59-37 molly whopping.

Carolina went back and forth with the Bears for almost 3 full quarters, but the end of the third was really the end of the game. The Bears scored 14 points in the final three minutes of the third quarter.

The first of those scores was a D'Andre Swift touchdown, which capped off a long drive. The second was an explosive run by RB2 Kyle Monongai for a 61-yard touchdown.

Now the focus is on divisional play, as Carolina travels to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Before this Week 1 page is turned, though, the Panthers were graded on their performance overall.

Carolina has 1 Great takeaway and 1 Awful takeaway from Week 1 Loss

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CBS Sports' John Breech dropped his Week 1 grades for all 32 NFL teams on Sunday and gave Carolina the most appropriate grade possible.

The Panthers' performance earned Breech a C for Breech in his grades, essentially matching the team average. This grade stems from an awesome performance from the offense, and an alarming performance from the defense.

Starting with the defense, this unit was supposed to be Carolina's big improvement. After being stomped on by the Bears' offense, the sirens are up.

It's not like Chicago just scored 35 and Carolina lost close; the Bears got whatever they wanted and totaled the ninth-most points in an opening game ever. Chicago totaled 560 yards of offense and scored 8 touchdowns on the day.

That's inexcusable for a defense that was heavily poured into throughout this offseason. Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd both had moments of effectiveness throughout the game, but clearly weren't enough of a difference to contain a high powered offense.

If theres a glass half full view on this, it's that this Chicago offense might be the best in the NFL. Ben Johnson has long been viewed as an offensive genius and now in his second year as Bears head coach, the offense has found another level.

No one expects the Atlanta Falcons to produce that type of offensive performance in Week 2, so Carolina's defense has to take this one on the chin and move on.

The Positives from Carolina's loss

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The defense's grade would be a D- at best, but the reason Breech's grade was a C because Bryce Young's performance balanced out the awful defense.

Young looked as composed, deliberate, and confident as he'd ever looked. Finishing with 361 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 1 rushing touchdown, and a 110.3 passer rating.

The interception wasn't back-breaking as Young's turnovers have been before; it was towards the end of the half, and Chicago didn't score off of it.

If that type of production from Young continues, then Carolina does have a shot in the NFC South despite how bad the defense might be.

Whats important to remember is that its Week 1. Teams and units can change dramatically throughout NFL seasons, only time will tell how good this defense can be, and if Bryce Young can consistently perform like he did on Sunday.