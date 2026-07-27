Making the Case for Xavier Legette, Chris Brazzell II in WR3 Battle

The Carolina Panthers have a decision on their hands, one of many. They have to decide who's getting that WR3 spot, which for most teams is the final starting pass-catcher. Some formations won't use a third wideout, but a base formation does.

It's down to Xavier Legette, Chris Brazzell II, Jimmy Horn Jr., and John Metchie III. With all due respect, though, the only real candidates are Legette and Brazzell. Here's the case for each player.

Chris Brazzell II

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell III (19) practices an avoidance drill during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Brazzell II is slightly bigger and slightly faster. It also appears that he's slowly getting a leg up on Xavier Legette. He is big and fluid, which is an area Legette has struggled in. Brazzell runs really well.

Of course, he also has the upside that Legette really doesn't anymore. The Tennessee product hasn't seen NFL action, so there's a bit of unknown for the Panthers and for opposing defenses. On the flip side, we know what Legette is and isn't. Defenses do, too.

The WR3 role is primarily going to be about stretching the field, and Brazzell can do that really well. That unknown component may come in handy because NFL defenses have two years of tape on Legette to know what he's doing and why he's doing it. Brazzell is a true wild card in that sense.

Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All hope is not lost for Xavier Legette, though. For all the upside Chris Brazzell II brings to the table, upside matters not in comparison to actual production. So the fact that Brazzell is more exciting as a prospect may not help him win the battle on the field.

To that end, Legette has the experience. More importantly, he's familiar with Dave Canales' offense and he, in theory, should have much more chemistry with Bryce Young. Those things matter to the coaching staff making the decisions, even if fans are a little more enamored with the excitement factor.

Legette has reportedly dropped around 12 pounds, showing up to camp in great shape and looking a lot more like the wide receiver the coaching staff wanted. He also looks a little better than in previous years, so there is some hope that he's improved.

Verdict: Brazzell II wins

The Panthers need someone who can stretch the field and reliably catch the ball. For all the improvements Xavier Legette has made, that's still a struggle for him in camp. He'll get some reps, but the Panthers ought to use Chris Brazzell II in that role since he doesn't struggle with drops as much and is faster.