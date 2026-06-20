Xavier Legette's Last Chance with Panthers Might've Sparked Real Growth

The Carolina Panthers aren't giving Xavier Legette much more runway. Since entering the NFL, he has been one of the worst qualified receivers in the sport, and one could argue he's already been given too much leeway.

Regardless, this is probably his last chance. He seems to know that, as he has talked at length this offseason about not having a season as poor as his last. With Chris Brazzell in town competing for the WR3 spot (and perhaps Jimmy Horn Jr.), Legette is feeling the pressure.

Pressure can either make a diamond, or it can cause players to crumble. In Legette's case, the jury is still out, but the signs are actually encouraging so far.

Xavier Legette might finally have figured out how to make an impact

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

We've been highly critical of Xavier Legette here. We've called for him to be traded, dropped down the depth chart, replaced, and everything in between. There's no shortage of coverage of his shortcomings, which may or may not be entirely fair.

We even covered how he's saying all the right things and going about everything the right way this offseason, but it still has to show up on the field during the season. So perhaps this is a surprise, but we're here to give Legette some credit.

He seems to finally understand that his time is running short, and it seems like it is actually elevating the wide receiver, at least in the off-field portion of the game.

Joe Person of The Athletic reported that coaches and Panthers players believe they're seeing a much more ironed-out game from Legette. The self-described "mishaps" of the past are in the past.

He's also reportedly having "next-level" conversations with Bryce Young about routes, concepts, and leverages. Those are the little things that can take a receiver to the next level.

Person wrote, "During a Zoom last week, he sounded like a player who knows he’s running out of chances." That's great news. It's still talking the talk and walking the walk, but based on all the reporting out of minicamp, it does appear that he's talking and walking.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As we've said countless times, it has to show up on the field. But by all accounts, none of this positive off-field activity was happening before, and it's finally taking place now. That suggests that the on-field performance will improve, which is what we've all been waiting for.

Having both Legette and Chris Brazzell be viable options will help this offense. The Panthers have a gifted deep-ball QB in Bryce Young, who led the NFL in big-time throw rate and PFF grade on deep throws last year.

So if they can get both of those players to succeed and get under Young's throws deep down the field, this offense's ceiling will be significantly higher. The question mark there had been Legette, but the concern might finally be fading.