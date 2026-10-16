Chargers Could Have Answer to Panthers' Defensive Woes with Familiar Face

There are three winless teams in the National Football League, all in the AFC, and two of them are certainly no surprise. The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans both come off losing campaigns in 2025, the latter tied for the worst record in the league.

Then there are the Los Angeles Chargers, who dropped to 0-5 last Sunday with their third home loss in five weeks. A 23-17 setback to the Denver Broncos means that Jim Harbaugh’s club is the lone member of the AFC West with a losing record. Hence there’s been plenty of speculation on whether the tea, a playoff participant the previous two season, is ready to blow things up in the coming weeks?

Carolina Panthers could use some veteran cornerback help

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Two such speculators are Carter Bahns of CBS Sports and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report. Among the numerous players mentioned by both writers is a veteran cornerback who could certainly help Dave Canales’s first-place team.

Donte Jackson was a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers back in 2018. After six seasons in Charlotte, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He came up with a total of six takeaways, including a career-best five interceptions, in his lone season with the Black and Gold.

In 2025, he signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in all 17 games, totaled four picks and a dozen passes defensed. Knox feels that both the first-place Panthers, who are currently shortahnded at cornerback, and the Buffalo Bills are possible landing places for the nine-year pro.

Are Chargers willing to make CB Donte Jackson available via trade?

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“Teams may not be eager to make a move for Jackson until he's clearly healthy (hamstring),” stated Knox, “but he's a player worth targeting before November 10. The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be going nowhere this season after a 0-5 start and numerous injuries across the roster. Jackson, meanwhile, plays an in-demand position and is set to be a free agent in 2027—trading him would save L.A. $6 million in 2026 cap space.”

“Jackson started 15 games for the Chargers last season,” added Knox,” and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 56.8 in coverage.”

Panthers are currently missing their top two cornerbacks

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This season, he has been limited to just 113 defensive snaps in four games, and sat out last week’s clash with the Broncos. He’s totaled eight tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble this season.

Of course, the Panthers are dealing with the losses of starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, both players currently on injured reserve. Knox projects that Jackson could be had for a fifth-round draft choice in 2027.

Then again, all of this is contingent on the Chargers bailing on the current season. The team is off to its worst start since 2003. Meanwhile, the Panthers off to their best start since 2021, and look to hold down the fort until Horn and Jackson can get back on the field.