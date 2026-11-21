The Carolina Panthers finally got back to winning last weekend, and today, they can get back to .500. If they can beat the struggling Baltimore Ravens, who are without some key contributors, they will do that and remain in first place.

But as is often the case with this Panthers team, nothing is as simple as it seems. The Panthers have won games they had no business winning and lost games they had no business losing. It's difficult to pin down, even in a very winnable contest.

So, will the Panthers make it two in a row? Here's what the Panthers On SI staff believes.

Russell Baxter: Panthers 30, Ravens 20

Dave Canales’s team can get back to the .500 mark with a win, but it may not be easy against a plummeting Ravens team in the midst of a five-game skid. The Panthers could have Mike Jackson back, while the Ravens won’t have cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Baltimore ran for a total of 16 yards on Monday night, but that should change. But Carolina’s defense will come up with a few takeaways as Canales’s club wins at home for just the second time.

Zach Roberts: Panthers 31, Ravens 23

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett (11) makes a throw against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are getting healthier, while the Ravens are losing players. Jacoby Brissett is starting, and the Ravens benched starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both things give Carolina an edge they otherwise wouldn't have had.

Backup quarterbacks have been this defense's bread and butter (Tanner McKee and Cooper Rush are half the victories), and the defense is in better shape with Mike Jackson potentially back and Todd Wash running things.

The Ravens struggle to run the ball, and the Panthers have defended the run better of late. The Ravens' secondary has been porous, and the Panthers can thrive aerially if there isn't rampant pressure. Baltimore is eighth-lowest in pressure rate. The Panthers could coast, but it will be closer than it should be.

Mark Livingston: Panthers 24, Ravens 20

I like Carolina in this one. The Panthers are coming off a big win, and I think they have a real chance to keep things rolling at home. I’m taking Bryce Young and the offense to make enough plays, while the defense comes up with a big stop late. Give me the Panthers!

Carolina needs to take care of business Sunday. A win here would give this team some much-needed momentum and keep things interesting in the NFC South. I think the Panthers get it done.