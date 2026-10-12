Chargers Could Be Buyers and Sellers in the Coming Weeks

The head coach was Marty Schottenheimer and the team finished 4-12 and in last place in the AFC West. The year was 2003, and the then-San Diego Chargers lost their first five games that season. Thanks to Sunday’s 23-17 setback to the visiting Denver Broncos, the Chargers are in that same boat in 2026.

Now keep in mind that that Schottenheimer and company righted that ship a year later, winning the AFC West with a 12-4 record. Is that in the cards for Jim Harbaugh and company?

Los Angeles Chargers are one of three 0-5 teams this season

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In any case, it’s that time of the year when teams that find themselves in dire straits may be willing to part ways with some proven performers. At the same time, they may also be looking for some help on an area of the team that is not performing well for any number of reasons.

Last Wednesday, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus assembled a list of 15 players that could be dealt for. The deadline is Tuesday, November 10 at 4:00 pm ET. The first name listed is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and this weekend, the Arizona Cardinals sent the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Houston Texans.

Will Chargers’ GM Joe Hortiz be making big-time roster changes?

1st and 10 · Denver Broncos

Bo Nix (@BoNix10) runs up the middle for 1 yard to DEN 41, fumbles, recovered by Tuli Tuipulotu (@TuipulotuTuli) at DEN 42https://t.co/B3495YSvR2pic.twitter.com/7zdiKxkD6F — Broncos at Chargers (@DENvsLAC) October 11, 2026

Also listed by Locker are Chargers’ pass-rusher Tuli Tuipulotu and wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The former is in the final year of his rookie contract, and he and the team didn’t agree to an extension this offseason. Johnston is also in the last season of his original deal after the franchise picked up the fifth-year option on the 6’2”, 208-pound wideout.

Tuipulotu has been a player on the rise, and a year ago he not only led the team with 13.0 sacks, the former USC standout was named to his first Pro Bowl. He’s been a bright spot on a club that hasn’t had much to cheer about. He’s tied for third on Chris O’Leary’s defense with 22 tackles, third on the team with a pair of sacks, and leads the Chargers with eight quarterback hits. He also had a pair of takeaways, and two forced fumbles.

Jim Harbaugh’s club could use some offensive line help…again

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, there may not be a big market for Johnston. He’s played in all four games, been targeted 19 times and caught just seven passes for 108 yards and no touchdowns. In his first three NFL seasons, Johnston totaled 144 receptions for 1,877 yards and 18 scores. But his 59.5 catch percentage over that span also left a lot to be desired.

On the other hand, a Chargers’ offensive line that may be in worse shape than last year’s unit needs help at tackle once again with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt ailing. Locker suggested that Pittsburgh Steelers’ right tackle Dylan Cook may be a player available now that he’s lost his starting job to 2026 first-round pick Max Iheanachor.

Next up for Harbaugh’s team are the first-place Kansas City Chiefs, who were off last week. The same could be said for the 2026 Chargers in terms of every game this season to date.