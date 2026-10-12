3 Winners and 3 Losers After Chargers Drop Yet Another Heartbreaking Game

The Los Angeles Chargers had an opportunity to finally get their season moving in the right direction Sunday, but another late collapse left them searching for answers.

The loss dropped the Chargers to 0-5, making the start to the 2026 season increasingly difficult to ignore. Although several players delivered encouraging performances, costly mistakes ultimately overshadowed the positives.

Here are three winners and three losers from the Chargers’ latest defeat.

Winners

Kimani Vidal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Kimani Vidal

Vidal provided one of the game’s most exciting moments. The running back finished with 57 rushing yards on eight carries, including a spectacular 42-yard touchdown that gave the Chargers their first lead of the afternoon. His scoring run demonstrated the explosiveness and determination the offense desperately needed. Vidal broke multiple tackles and found a way into the end zone when the Chargers needed a spark.

Although his performance wasn’t enough to secure a victory, Vidal gave the coaching staff another reason to get him involved moving forward.

2. Tuli Tuipulotu

The Chargers’ defense needed a game changing play, and Tuipulotu delivered one late in the third quarter.

With Denver threatening to regain the lead, the defensive lineman forced a fumble from quarterback Bo Nix and recovered the ball himself. The turnover immediately put Los Angeles in excellent field position, setting up Vidal’s go-ahead touchdown on the following play.

While the defense couldn’t finish the job, his ability to create a takeaway was one of the afternoon’s biggest positives.

3. Hayden Rucci

Rucci made his first NFL touchdown catch count. The tight end hauled in a seven-yard scoring pass from Justin Herbert in the third quarter.

The touchdown capped a productive drive that showed what the Chargers’ offense could accomplish when it sustained possession and converted important third downs. Rucci wasn’t the biggest name on the field, but his contribution mattered in a game where offensive production was difficult to find. His performance offered a small bright spot in an otherwise frustrating afternoon.

Losers

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Justin Herbert

Herbert’s fourth-quarter mistakes proved decisive. The Chargers quarterback finished 14-of-24 for 121 passing yards and a touchdown, but his late-game struggles overshadowed the earlier scoring drive.

Herbert has previously demonstrated the ability to carry an offense through difficult situations. However, the Chargers need better execution from their franchise quarterback when games reach their most important moments.

2. Charlie Kolar

Kolar’s early fumble helped put the Chargers in a difficult position from the opening quarter. The turnover gave Denver possession in favorable territory, allowing the Broncos to capitalize with a short touchdown run.

In a game decided by six points, surrendering possession so close to the end zone was an expensive mistake.

3. The Offensive Line

Herbert was sacked five times, and the offense struggled to maintain momentum throughout the afternoon.

The failed fourth-and-one attempt early in the fourth quarter was particularly damaging, preventing the Chargers from extending their lead and giving Denver a chance to tie the game.

With the offense already dealing with significant personnel challenges, the offensive line must find ways to provide Herbert with more time and create dependable running lanes.

The race to No. 1. pic.twitter.com/9dyLTbGqHh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026