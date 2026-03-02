Panthers Certainly Prepared Should 2025 Rushing Leader Test Free Agency
In this story:
Last offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan made a somewhat surprising move during free agency. The team inked running back Rico Dowdle, a 1,000-plus yard rusher with the Dallas Cowboys, to a one-year deal. It was an interesting decision considering Chuba Hubbard was coming off a career-year in terms of attempts (250), rushing yards (1,195), total yards from scrimmage (1,366), and total touchdowns (11).
Of course, Hubbard did miss the final two games of 2024. He had also agreed to a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension back in November. Nevertheless, the addition of Dowdle would ensure that Dave Canales’s team would have some proven depth in the backfield.
Dowdle wound up leading the Panthers this season with 1,076 yards on the ground. Now it’s time to make a decision on the former undrafted free agent as he is set to test free agency next week. ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler had their antennas up during the NFL Scouting Combine. The former has this to say regarding Canales’s team when it comes to the league’s 14th-leading rusher in 2025.
Will RB Rico Dowdle be a Carolina Panther in 2026?
“If the Panthers lose running back Rico Dowdle in free agency,” explained Graziano, “I don’t think they’ll rush to find an external replacement. They have Chuba Hubbard under contract, they like second-year back Trevor Etienne’s promise and they’re optimistic on 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, who has played only three games in his career because of injuries.
“I’m told Brooks is making good progress in his rehab," added Graziano, “and was up over 21 mph on the treadmill in a recent workout. Carolina is at least hopeful that Brooks can contribute this season, though obviously, his health history will always make that a question.”
Chuba Hubbard ranks fifth in Panthers’ history in rushing yards
Hubbard missed Week 5 and 6, which opened the door for Dowdle. The latter responded by running for 206 yards and one touchdown vs. the Dolphins, followed by 183 yards rushing vs. the Cowboys. Hubbard did wind up running for 541 yards and a score, plus caught 30 passes for 223 yards and three TDs. He was also the top ball-carrier for Carolina in the playoff loss to the Rams—totaling 13 attempts for 46 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 34-31 loss.
It appears that Morgan and Canales are more than prepared to deal with the loss of Dowdle, should it actually come down to that.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.