Panthers Certainly Prepared Should 2025 Rushing Leader Test Free Agency

Last offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan made a somewhat surprising move during free agency. The team inked running back Rico Dowdle, a 1,000-plus yard rusher with the Dallas Cowboys, to a one-year deal. It was an interesting decision considering Chuba Hubbard was coming off a career-year in terms of attempts (250), rushing yards (1,195), total yards from scrimmage (1,366), and total touchdowns (11).

Of course, Hubbard did miss the final two games of 2024. He had also agreed to a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension back in November. Nevertheless, the addition of Dowdle would ensure that Dave Canales’s team would have some proven depth in the backfield.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) and linebacker Drake Thomas (42) (obscured) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dowdle wound up leading the Panthers this season with 1,076 yards on the ground. Now it’s time to make a decision on the former undrafted free agent as he is set to test free agency next week. ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler had their antennas up during the NFL Scouting Combine. The former has this to say regarding Canales’s team when it comes to the league’s 14th-leading rusher in 2025.

Will RB Rico Dowdle be a Carolina Panther in 2026?

“If the Panthers lose running back Rico Dowdle in free agency,” explained Graziano, “I don’t think they’ll rush to find an external replacement. They have Chuba Hubbard under contract, they like second-year back Trevor Etienne’s promise and they’re optimistic on 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, who has played only three games in his career because of injuries.

“I’m told Brooks is making good progress in his rehab," added Graziano, “and was up over 21 mph on the treadmill in a recent workout. Carolina is at least hopeful that Brooks can contribute this season, though obviously, his health history will always make that a question.”

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Chuba Hubbard ranks fifth in Panthers’ history in rushing yards

Hubbard missed Week 5 and 6, which opened the door for Dowdle. The latter responded by running for 206 yards and one touchdown vs. the Dolphins, followed by 183 yards rushing vs. the Cowboys. Hubbard did wind up running for 541 yards and a score, plus caught 30 passes for 223 yards and three TDs. He was also the top ball-carrier for Carolina in the playoff loss to the Rams—totaling 13 attempts for 46 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 34-31 loss.

It appears that Morgan and Canales are more than prepared to deal with the loss of Dowdle, should it actually come down to that.