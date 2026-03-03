Five Best Landing Spots For Rico Dowdle in 2026 Include the Chiefs, Broncos

Rico Dowdle is coming off the best fantasy season of his career, rushing for 1,076 yards with six touchdowns and scoring 216.3 points while at the same time taking the starting job in Carolina from Chuba Hubbard. That point total was good enough to finish 18th among runners. Dowdle has now rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons, so he’s proven that he can be a productive back in the NFL.

Now a free agent, he’ll have a chance to check out his value on the open market. He might not see as much interest as some of the younger backs, and there’s been talk of him staying in Carolina. From a fantasy football perspective, however, I’d rather see him split from Hubbard to help both their values.

So, let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Dowdle’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: RICO DOWDLE

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are in need at the running back position, as Isiah Pacheco and Karrem Hunt are both slated to become free agents. If they decide against targeting a more expensive back and don’t land Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love, they could go with the more reasonably priced Dowdle. Remember, their salary cap situation isn’t very good at this point, so the veteran could be a good one-season option. Playing in an offense with Patrick Mahomes would do nothing but help Dowdle’s stock.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders need backfield help, as veterans Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (RFA) are all free agents. While they could take Love if he falls to No. 7 in the NFL draft or spend big money on Travis Etienne Jr. or Kenneth Walker III, Dowdle would be a solid (and cost-effective) pivot. He would be the lead running back in a committee that would also include Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Dowdle knows coach Dan Quinn from their time together in Dallas.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks didn’t tag Walker, and Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during the playoffs. As a result, there’s a chance they could be in real need of a running back in the offseason. In that sort of scenario, Dowdle would be a nice fit. The veteran, power runner would come right in and compete to start in a potential committee, and he’d see plenty of work until Charbonnet is able to return (which might not be until late in the season). This would also put Dowdle on the flex starter radar.

Denver Broncos

Dowdle going to the Broncos would hurt RJ Harvey’s upside, but head coach Sean Payton has often used two running backs in his offense. We saw that with J.K. Dobbins and Harvey a season ago. Rather than project a back like Etienne or Walker going to Denver, a player such as Dowdle would allow both him and Harvey to have standalone flex value. His presence also wouldn’t be as severe a hit to Harvey’s value.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are more than likely to re-sign Kenneth Gainwell, who had a career year in 2025, but Dowdle would be a natural audible if that doesn’t happen. A power back who played under head coach Mike McCarthy while the two were in Dallas, Dowdle would fit into a “thunder and lightning” scenario with pass catcher Jaylen Warren. He also knows this offense and thrived in it in 2024, so it seems like a viable option.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated