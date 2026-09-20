Complete Panthers Inactives Week 2 vs. Falcons: Carolina Suffers Big Blow on Defense

The Carolina Panthers have avoided any major injuries to superstar players thus far this season, but they are dealing with a few absences. Ahead of a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, they've revealed which players won't be suiting up.

Panthers' inactives:

OLB Pat Jones (injured)

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

QB Haynes King (emergency third)

CB Chau Smith-Wade

LB Tyrel Dodson

OT Albert Reese

DT Bobby Brown (injured) — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 20, 2026

According to Joe Person, here's who won't play today:

EDGE Pat Jones

DL Bobby Brown III

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

QB Haynes King

CB Chau Smith-Wade

LB Tyrel Dodson

OT Albert Reese

Bobby Brown III was already ruled out, but his absence, along with Pat Jones being ruled out stings. The defense is obviously in shambles, and losing key starters is never a good thing.

Brown was literally, by PFF grade, the best defender the Panthers had last week by a wide margin. Even if we expect Derrick Brown and others to bounce back, it's still a huge loss.

Jones, on the other hand, did not play last week, but his absence was felt. Princely Umanmielen, starting again in place of Jones, is a one-dimensional player. He's a rusher, and he does not defend the run well.

The QB containment issues won't hurt as badly this week with Cooper Rush (because Tua Tagovailoa was just ruled out) as opposed to Caleb Williams, but it's not ideal to be without a good edge-setter against Bijan Robinson. Ditto for Brown III.

Otherwise, there are some curious inactives here. Chau Smith-Wade is a nickel corner, so the Panthers must be anticipating (justifiably) a run-heavy game and will use Jaycee Horn in the slot again this week to mitigate Smith-Wade's absence.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) reacts after a turnover against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrel Dodson was brought up to the main roster and took Jimmy Horn Jr.'s spot when he was waived, but he's inactive. Did the Panthers feel they needed defensive help or not? Because they do need help returning kicks, which Horn did (poorly, to be totally honest). Still, the Panthers are now on their third return man with Horn waived and Trevor Etienne on IR.

As a linebacker, Dodson could also be useful in helping to contain Bijan Robinson, but the Panthers must be confident in their linebacker room to help turn things around after an abysmal opening-week performance on defense.

There is some good news, though. Jalen Coker spent this week banged up with an ankle injury, but he is more than good to go. And aside from losing Brown III to injury, the front of the defense is in good shape. Cam Jackson, a healthy scratch last week, is in there with all other healthy linemen.