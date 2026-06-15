Most Concerning Development From Carolina Panthers Minicamp

There has been plenty of good news at Carolina Panthers minicamp. Rasheed Walker looks good. Sam Hecht is trending towards starting. Jonathon Brooks looks healthy. Corey Thornton was the overall MVP.

But it hasn't all been good. Monroe Freeling hasn't made much of an impact. Bryce Young was a bit up and down at times. Chuba Hubbard didn't exactly light it up. There is one thing, though, that's more concerning than everything else.

The biggest problem that arose at Carolina Panthers minicamp

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch during the first day | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The biggest negative from Carolina Panthers minicamp is that no one really separated in the WR3 battle between Chris Brazzell II and Xavier Legette. We expected Brazzell to eventually take the job, but he hasn't.

There were two main outcomes here, and either one would be a good thing. First, Chris Brazzell II lives up to the hype and takes the job, giving the Panthers a reliable deep threat that will open things up for the passing attack.

Second, Xavier Legette finally shows some development and growth, moving beyond the bust label and being what the Panthers envisioned in 2024 when they traded up for him. Neither outcome has really come to fruition yet.

There's still plenty of time for that to happen, but with several players making immediate impacts, it's a little disappointing and concerning that neither Legette nor Brazzell have done much to stand out from the other.

The Panthers are a run-first offense, but that's partly been out of necessity. They haven't had a dominant passing attack. With Brazzell or an improved Legette, things looked poised to finally open up.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker would be able to feast underneath or in the intermediate with a viable deep threat drawing coverage over the top. As it stands, defenses are likely to remain able to hone in on Coker and McMillan, ignoring the burner who isn't a concern running down the field.

Rookie Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell III (19) during the first day of mini camp | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Obviously, OTAs and minicamp are not the end of the offseason. There's still training camp and the preseason for one or both of them to finally make their mark. However, thus far, their lack of impact stands out as one of the early concerns.

There is talent in this competition, at least in the form of the unproven Brazzell, but it has yet to show up. Time will tell, but it's certainly something to monitor as we wait for the next phase of the offseason program.