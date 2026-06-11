Why Chris Brazzell Might Have Gained Upper Hand Against Xavier Legette

The Carolina Panthers selected Chris Brazzell II in the third round of the NFL draft. Needing another wide receiver, the Panthers opted to wait and were more than happy, perhaps even surprised, to be able to get him at that point.

Brazzell was not a prospect without question marks, though. His elite size and speed combination made him a tantalizing player, but the questions about Tennessee wide receivers translating to the NFL is valid. Most of them don't pan out.

But through OTAs and minicamp, the Panthers rookie has impressed, and there's one thing that could give him the edge as he battles Xavier Legette for that coveted WR3 spot on offense.

Bryce Young reveals what might give Chris Brazzell an inside track to starting

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks downfield during the first day of mini camp | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chris Brazzell is one inch taller and 0.02 seconds faster (in 40-yard dash numbers) than Xavier Legette. They are the same archetype, so whoever starts is simply going to be the better player and not necessarily the more useful type of receiver.

Early on, that could end up being Brazzell. He shone in OTAs, and he's continued to look good in minicamp. Bryce Young had a lot to say about his rookie pass-catcher and revealed what could end up being the deciding factor between Brazzell and Legette.

Bryce Young has high praise for Chris Brazell:



“You would’ve thought he’d been in a pro style system throughout his whole life… I’ve been super impressed with the professionalism, the ability to learn stuff, the ability for everything to translate.”#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/EMYAaOxTgl — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) June 9, 2026

Here's what Young had to say about his new teammate: "From watching his film, you could see the talent. I was curious, he did a lot of great things at Tennessee, just not a ton that you would think transfers... That was one of the reasons I've been so impressed."

The QB added, "You would’ve thought he’d been in a pro-style system throughout his whole life… I’ve been super impressed with the professionalism, the ability to learn stuff, the ability for everything to translate.”

If the biggest knock on Brazzell was his NFL-readiness or his ability to adjust to a pro-style system and not what he was working with at Tennessee, then he may have already answered the bell. According to Young, he's taken to an NFL playbook with aplomb.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell III (19) practices and avoidance drill | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The other knock is his route tree being far too vertical. Whether that actually matters for the WR3 meant to take the top off the defense remains to be seen, but it seems to be the only lingering question about Brazzell.

He's already answered one major question, and that could be the difference between starting and coming off the bench.