Xavier Legette's Offseason Focus Could Help Unlock Panthers WR

The Carolina Panthers have a major positional battle ongoing at mandatory minicamp. While it might not be as important as the left tackle battle, it's still very high stakes. That battle, of course, is for the final starting wide receiver spot. Xavier Legette and Chris Brazzell II are competing for the spot, and Legette knows hes in a "prove-it" year.

Xavier Legette is entering year three with the Panthers. In his first two seasons, all that was shown was inconsistency, and ill-advised play. Whether it's been the inability to get open, get separation on DBs, or even having drop issues, Legette has been poor.

The expectations are set at a high standard when a first-round pick is made. That was no different in 2024 when the Panthers selected Legette 32nd overall out of South Carolina. Legette was an explosive talent in college who was physical, and elite as a vertical threat down the field. Legette's speed was so great that he was even used as a returner in special teams at times.

Xavier Legette's Mindset Heading Into Year 3

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) walks back to the line during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Xavier Legette has been nothing short of accountable this offseason, self-aware of the need to be a better receiver in 2026. When answering questions from the media on Thursday, Legette said, "My main thing is just to have a better year. I can't have another year like last year, I can't do that."

Xavier Legette: I can’t have another year like I had last year. pic.twitter.com/uM9M6iqhtC — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) June 11, 2026

Legette further explains how he puts pressure on himself to be better. Ideally, this works for Legette, and he finally puts together a full season of productivity. These comments could also backfire on Legette, hes setting the standard for himself and what the expectations should be for him this season. This gives the Panthers reason to believe Legette can finally thrive.

What Held Xavier Legette Back Through Two Seasons

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Xavier Legette also went on to mention part of why he hasn't been productive in his first two seasons, and pointed out a specific injury hes dealt with before. Legette has dealt with lingering hamstring issues since his college days.

Legette says that this offseason he has focused on "bulletproofing" his hamstrings; which he says limited him in his first two seasons. #Panthers — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) June 11, 2026

When talking about how he'll improve as a receiver, Xavier Legette said hes focused on "bullsetproofing" his hamstrings. Part of how Legette has done is changing his frame. Legette has looked noticeably thinner at minicamp this year and has reportedly dropped 7-9 pounds, which should alleviate some pressure on his hamstrings and not force as much impact on them every route he runs.

Minicamp is the perfect time to buy into storylines and be overly optimistic, and that's exactly the case for some Panthers fans when thinking about Xavier Legette in 2026. Legette has to back up his talk, hes not being some brash, cocky receiver saying hes going to set the NFL on fire, but he is saying hes going to be better.

On paper, it makes sense that these changes could unlock the talent that came out of South Carolina; now Legette just has to prove it's still there.