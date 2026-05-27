Numbers Paint an Ugly Picture of Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette

The Carolina Panthers spent a first-round pick on Xavier Legette in 2024. Since then, nothing has gone to plan. Legette was bad enough to warrant a second straight first-round (this time top-10) receiver in 2025.

Then, he was bad enough that the Panthers spent a third-round pick in 2026 on a player who is nearly identical to Legette. Chris Brazzell II is one inch taller and ran the 40 at 0.02 seconds faster. They're the same archetype.

The Panthers have added a few wide receivers since they took Legette, making the competition for his spot steeper. Based on some truly awful numbers, this may be (and probably should be) Legette's final shot at making it in the NFL.

Xavier Legette has been one of the worst NFL wide receivers since 2024

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) warms up before the game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Xavier Legette needs a good training camp to fend off Jimmy Horn Jr., John Metchie, and Chris Brazzell to remain the WR3, a.k.a. the final starting wide receiver. If he doesn't perform, he'll slide to the bench and probably lose his last shot to be a viable NFL player.

According to PFF analyst Bradley Locker, Legette is one of 10 players with the most to prove this year. It's really hard to disagree. If he doesn't show marked improvement, the Panthers, who are likely the only team that still believes in him, will probably move on.

"Among the 54 receivers to secure at least 150 targets since 2024, Legette is 54th in PFF receiving grade (55.9), tied for 53rd in first downs gained (45) and 54th in yards after the catch per reception (2.2). Further, Legette ranks in the 25th percentile or lower in both yards per route run (1.03) and drop rate (8.7%)," Locker wrote.

Those numbers are abysmal. Put simply, Legette's been the worst receiver who actually sees the field since he was drafted. The Panthers have given him plenty of opportunities, and he has failed to take advantage.

Legette has struggled with pretty much every part of the game. He's awful with the ball in his hands. Carolina tried getting him involved with screens early on in 2025, and he couldn't generate anything positive.

He can't get open, either. Legette averaged 2.6 yards of separation last season. For context, the lowest mark in the NFL was 1.8, and the highest was 4.6, so he was way down on the list among his peers. That number was the same in 2024, so he's just not capable of separating.

His catch percentage was 12th-worst in the NFL last year, too. He struggles with drops. So, to recap, he can't get open, can't catch the ball, and can't move with it if he does happen to catch it. Those are the tentpoles of being a wide receiver.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With the Panthers selecting Tennessee’s Chris Brazzell II in the third round as well as seeing youngsters Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker establishing themselves, Legette’s time as an entrenched starter is running out. In fact, it wouldn’t be a total shock to see him dealt sooner than later if he doesn’t start picking up the pace," Locker concluded.

The Panthers have maintained a belief in the third-year WR, but it's difficult to see what they see in him. He's given them no reason to think he can be a good NFL player. Perhaps they're just saying that to be kind to him publicly, though, as their transactions, especially in the draft, say otherwise.

Either way, time is running out. OTAs may be his last shot, because if he's outplayed by someone again, he might end up buried on the depth chart and out of Carolina soon.