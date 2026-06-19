Contracts for Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Could Determine Bryce Young's Future Extension

Bryce Young is on the short list of players under the most pressure in 2026. The Carolina Panthers QB is entering a contract season in which he could play his way toward a massive multi-year extension. Young is coming off a career-best year, but Bryce Young's career best was an average NFL QB year. Throwing for just over 3000 yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

If Bryce Young wants the massive extension that makes him one of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL, those stats and an 8-9 record aren't going to cut it. Even if the Panthers were to win the division with that record again, it's still not enough to commit to any crazy number.

There are a few comparisons for how Bryce Young's contract could take shape, and both involve former Panthers.

NFL Analysts Question How Much Bryce Young Could Be Paid

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reflects before an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Saad Yousuf and Daniel Popper dropped their article discussing the state of the QB market after the latest Patrick Mahomes contract extension, which puts Mahomes at the top of the market.

When discussing which other QBs are in line to be paid, Bryce Young was brought up along with the fellow prominent 2023 draft class QB, C.J Stroud. Young and Stroud enter 2026 under similar circumstances, both looking for extensions after 2026.

Yousuf and Popper didn't put an estimated number next to what they think Bryce Young could earn, but there are some QBs who are perfect examples of what Young could get.

Bryce Young's Realistic Contract Extension Would Mirror a Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield Deal.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) shakes hands with Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If Bryce Young is to earn a long-term extension, realistic expectations on the number should be around the current Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield numbers. Young would have to drastically improve to break through the $40 million threshold, but if Young mildly improves once more, and the Panthers continue to succeed in the division, then the low $30 million range could be perfect.

Darnold and Mayfield were both reclamtion projects who had real low points in their careers but rebounded and earned their way towards new deals. Bryce Young hasn't moved teams, multiple times like the others. Nevertheless, Bryce Young has had the rock bottom moment in his career, as Darnold did with the Jets, and like Mayfield did with the Panthers.

Mayfield and Darnold are supposed to get new deals soon, and they'd be approaching the potential $40 million group of QBs in the NFL. Baker Mayfield's performance this season will significantly impact Bryce Young's new deal. Since they're in the same division, the head-to-head matchups and overall records could lead to more money for Bryce Young, especially if Carolina wins the division.