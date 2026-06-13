How Bryce Young's Situation Perfectly Mirrors Baker Mayfield's With Key Difference

Bryce Young is right towards the top of the list of players who have the most pressure on them in the 2026 NFL season. Young enters 2026 on a contract year, and is looking to earn a long-term extension that could propel him to become one of the higher-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers are certainly putting Bryce Young through a "prove it" type of year. Bryce Young has steadily improved throughout his three seasons as the Panthers QB, but now it's crunch time; there's no room for Young to be an average QB for an entire season anymore.

Bryce Young Faces a Situation Similar to Baker Mayfield's in Cleveland

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for his receiver during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer brought up Bryce Young and what this year means for the Carolina QB on his "The Breer Report" show. When breaking down the stakes for Bryce Young this season, Breer drew a comparison to now Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, Baker Mayfield, and what he went through in his final year with the Cleveland Browns.

Bryce Young’s long-term contract:@AlbertBreer says it reminds him of the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland 🤔



“There’s still some wait and see here as far as where they are on him. Whether or not they’re willing to give a top of the market deal.”



Full episode:… pic.twitter.com/X42YhkNNjp — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) May 28, 2026

Like Bryce Young will, Mayfield played out his fourth season after making the playoffs the year before. Mayfield was severely injured throughout the year, primarily with a shoulder injury. The injury-plagued season led to subpar play, and the Browns decided to move on from Mayfield.

Bryce Young is coming off one of the best games of his career, and despite losing his Playoff debut, Young showed excellent poise, and now the Panthers are seemingly building a roster that just needs productive QB play to succeed.

Key Difference in Young and Mayfield's Situations

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) on the bench during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns parted ways, it was after four years in which the Browns were fully bought in, and trying to be a contender in the AFC. Mayfield took the Browns to the Playoffs and won a wild-card round game.

The difference between that situation and Bryce Young's is that the Panthers have already had their rock bottom moment with Bryce Young, where Young got benched in his second year after an awful start to the season.

Since coming back to the starting lineup, Bryce Young has only improved, and it hasn't been rapid, but hes risen at the pace that clearly makes Carolina think they have the means to compete right now. Carolina doesn't go out and be one of the most aggressive teams in free agency if they don't think they can win.

Carolina went out and signed Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd on the defense, bolstering that side of the ball and moving it back towards becoming an elite unit.

On the offense, Carolina added some young and experienced talent to complement Bryce Young, such as Chris Brazzell II, and left tackles Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker. Carolina is clearly operating as if they can compete in the NFC this season. Now, the pressure is all on Bryce Young to lead the way.