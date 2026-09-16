Could the Panthers Moving On From Jimmy Horn Jr. Be a Sign of Desperation?

After a disastrous defensive performance against Chicago, Carolina’s decision to waive Jimmy Horn Jr. for help at linebacker raises an interesting question.

The Panthers made a roster move Tuesday that I’m not sure I completely agree with.

Carolina waived second-year wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and promoted veteran linebacker Tyrel Dodson to the 53-man roster. On the surface, it can look like just another roster move early in the season. However, the timing makes this one a little more interesting.

Just two days earlier, Horn muffed a punt in Carolina’s 59-37 loss to Chicago. It was a costly mistake that came with the game tied at 21, and there is no getting around that. Horn has to catch the football.

But does one mistake mean you give up on a young player you were still developing?

That is where I have a problem with the move.

Horn was only a sixth-round pick in 2025, and nobody is going to pretend he had established himself as a major part of Carolina’s offense. But he brought something this roster doesn’t have a lot of: speed. He was also still learning the return game and had earned the opportunity to handle both kickoffs and punts to start the season.

Maybe Carolina simply decided Tyrel Dodson was more valuable to the roster right now. I can understand that part of it. I just don’t know if Horn should have been the player who had to go.

Was Carolina Too Quick to Give Up on Horn?

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimmy Horn Jr. was only in his second year and was a sixth-round draft pick. He was obviously still developing. He was placed into a role that was new to him, but one I believe he could have grown into. Throughout college, Horn had only returned 14 punts. Now, on the biggest stage and against the world’s best athletes, he was thrown into a position he was not completely comfortable with yet.

However, I do not believe you give up on a young player with that much potential and that much speed this early in his career. Before the season opener, Panthers special teams coordinator Tracy Smith had plenty of praise for Horn’s development. To move on from him this quickly is something I just don’t understand.

I’m not going to ignore the muffed punt. It came at a crucial point in the game, and he has to make that catch in those situations. It changed the momentum and played a role in the Panthers’ loss. But we also shouldn’t ignore everything else Horn did Sunday because of one mistake.

Horn returned five kickoffs for 101 yards and also had 17 yards on two punt returns. No, he didn’t break one for a touchdown, but he showed some of the ability that made Carolina want to put him back there in the first place. For a player still learning the return game, there were positives to build on.

There is also enough blame to pass around the entire team. Bryce Young had a fantastic game, but he wasn’t perfect. He threw a costly interception. The defensive backfield could not stop Caleb Williams, and the entire defense made D’Andre Swift look like Barry Sanders.

Is Carolina Already Feeling the Pressure?

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) with the ball in the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers obviously need help on defense after what we saw Sunday, and bringing Tyrel Dodson onto the active roster addresses one of those needs. I understand why Carolina wanted another veteran linebacker. What I question is whether Horn needed to be the player sacrificed to make it happen.

It also makes me wonder if this move is a reaction to just how bad things looked against Chicago. Are the Panthers already feeling desperate enough to improve the defense that they are willing to move on from a young player they were still developing?

Maybe Dodson comes in and makes an immediate impact. He has NFL experience, and Carolina clearly believes he can help. But after one game, I’m not sure I would be ready to give up on Horn to make room for him.

There is enough blame to go around for what happened Sunday. Moving on from a player who I believe has the potential to become a dangerous returner feels like the wrong move this early in the season.

You cannot teach the speed Horn has. Every time he gets the ball, there is a chance he can make somebody miss and turn it into a big play. That home-run ability is why I would have liked to see Carolina give him more time to develop.

Maybe this move turns out to be exactly what the Panthers needed. But after watching what happened Sunday, I can’t help but wonder if Carolina is already starting to feel a little desperate.