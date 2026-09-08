4 Bold Predictions For Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears in Week 1

The Carolina Panthers play football this weekend. It's here; we've made it through the dark times of the offseason. Opening the season at home, the reigning NFC South champion Panthers host the reigning NFC North champion Chicago Bears.

Bears-Panthers is at 1:00 PM EDT on FOX.

Carolina revamped their roster throughout the offseason, primarily on defense. Adding Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd early in free agency were both huge moves that raised the ceiling of this defense from a middle-of-the-pack unit, to an elite one.

Carolina also revamped the offensive line, with new starters at left tackle (Rasheed Walker), center (Luke Fortner), and right tackle (Monroe Freeling) to begin the year. Whether thats an upgrade or not is yet to be seen.

Carolina will be tested right from the jump. The Bears are widely viewed as a playoff-caliber team, with a QB in Caleb Williams having the ceiling of a top-10 QB in the NFL. Luckily for Carolina, the game is at home, as the Panthers look to start the year upsetting the bears.

Here are four bold predictions for Carolina's Week 1 matchup against the Bears.

1. Darren Waller Scores a Touchdown

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waller joined the roster late in the offseason, signing with Carolina on August 17th. Clearly, the Panthers see a role for him in this offense, as he made the 53-man roster and will suit up for Carolina on Sunday.

If Carolina gets into the red zone early, maybe gets stopped on an initial rush, and is at the seven-yard line on 2nd and goal, A toss to Waller in the back of the end zone is certainly in play. Waller doesn't get a target before the redzone, and his first catch as a Panther is a touchdown.

2. Jaelan Phillips Sacks Caleb Williams Twice

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers gave Phillips a contract with a $120 million max value. That means production is expected.

In the one game that Phillips suited up for in the preseason, he was the highlight. Against Buffalo, Phillips posted 1 sack, 2 tackles, and 2 pressures back-to-back, which took place during the opening drive against Josh Allen and the Bills' first-teamers.

Phillips keeps that trend going, finding his first sack early in the game, then sacking Williams once again in the second half.

3. Bryce Young Doesn't Throw an Interception

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Young finished his season posting 23 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Part of the leap thats expected from Young is cutting down the early-game turnovers.

Young doesn't force anything extreme, takes what Chicago's defense will give him, and doesn't give the Bears the ball with good field position. This doesn't mean Young plays an A+ game, but he doesn't throw an interception.

4. Jalen Coker Leads Carolina in Receiving Yards

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Down the stretch of 2025, Coker was the most productive receiver for the Panthers. In his final five games of the year, Coker was playing at a 1000+ yard season pace.

Chicago is going to zone in on Tetairoa McMillan, throw doubles, and take other looks at him. In doing so, Coker will benefit, and will tally at least 85 receiving yards.