Dan Morgan Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Bryce Young's Extension

After the 2025 season ended with a hopeful playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, everyone began wondering about the Carolina Panthers extending Bryce Young. The fifth-year option, even then, seemed like a foregone conclusion, and it was.

All signs began to point to an eventual contract extension, even if it wasn't going to be this offseason, and it looks like it won't be. Comments from everyone involved suggested that the Panthers had already planned it out.

Brandt Tilis said he operates as if it's 2029 and implied the team has already financially planned for a Young contract extension. GM Dan Morgan and coach Dave Canales were all-in on hyping Young for the future.

Now, however, Morgan's latest comments, while still overall positive about Young, seem to pump the brakes on all that.

Dan Morgan seems more hesitant about Bryce Young's extension now

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

All this time, GM Dan Morgan has said the Panthers are internally discussing an extension for Bryce Young. Most of his comments used the word "when." It was all about the right timing, and the unsaid part of that was that the timing impacts the cost.

Now, Morgan has spoken up again about Young's future extension after the Panthers officially picked up his fifth-year option after the NFL draft. This time, though, there's an underlying caution that wasn't there before.

"We'll get it done at the right time, you know if we're going to do it. ... Obviously, we believe in Bryce."



Panthers President of Football Operations & General Manager Dan Morgan talks about the potential of a long-term extension for Bryce Young on the @RichEisenShow 👀 pic.twitter.com/nGr7Yt0vzC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 12, 2026

Morgan told Rich Eisen, "In terms of long-term contract, we'll keep talking about that here internally. We'll get it done at the right time, if we're going to do it. We'll talk to Bryce's representatives, kind of keep those discussions here internally."

The GM also added that the Panthers "obviously" believe in Young. "He's gotten better every single year. He's developing as a leader. He has such a good grasp of coach Canales and Brad Idzik's offense. He's just getting better every single day. We're obviously really excited about him," he said.

Most of this is what Morgan's been saying for a long time. However, he quickly clarified himself at the beginning of the comment, specifying that the team still has to decide "if" they're going to sign Young to an extension.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That was always implied. The Panthers have been operating smartly for a couple of seasons now, and an extension before Young had really earned it would've certainly been the opposite of smart. Everyone knew the team still needed to truly evaluate him.

However, to hear the GM say that out loud, especially after refusing to verbalize it at other opportunities, is interesting. It makes sense, and the Panthers should still be evaluating him. Signing him now is a pretty big risk, but that one little comment has the potential to change how everything is viewed.