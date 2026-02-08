One of the biggest contributors towards the Carolina Panthers reaching the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2017 was the emergence of running back Rico Dowdle.

Dowdle joined the Panthers via free agency in 2025, and while he didn’t get his chance to produce right away, he took full advantage of his opportunity when it came.

When Chubba Hubbard went down with an injury in week four, Dowdle set the league on fire, having two games in a row with over 200 total scrimmage yards. In those two games, he had 53 carries.

With Dowdle being as productive as he was when he was handed the keys to the backfield, he didn’t get the workload he should’ve towards the end of the season, and because of it, he’s projected to leave the Panthers in free agency

Including the playoff loss against the LA Rams, Dowdles’ last four games of the season, he totaled just 33 carries. After the season ended, he wasn’t too pleased with the lack of workload towards the end of the season.

#Panthers RB Rico Dowdle said he posted the 😵‍💫 out of frustration. He felt like they could have had run success against the 49ers because they weren’t stacking the box.



He said Dave Canales addressed the play calling with the team, he said they needed to run more and Dowdle was… pic.twitter.com/IwpVCkD7du — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 26, 2025

Pro Football Focus released its list of free agents and a top landing spot for each. For Dowdle, a reunion is projected, leaving Carolina and heading back to where he came from, Dallas.

Dowdle’s leaving Carolina would be a huge hit to the offense. He was a big factor in the offense improving this season, and when he really got the workload, he did well.

Williams' success could be relevant to the prediction of Dowdle making a return to Dallas. Given the success that Williams had in 2025, most would think that Dowdle could replicate that. He played like one of the best running backs in the league for a few weeks.

Despite not getting as much run in weeks 1-4, he was one of the highest graded backs by PFF from weeks 1-9.

Dowdle ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing grade through week nine of the season, only behind some of the other best backs in the NFL, such as Jonathan Taylor, James Cook, and his replacement in Dallas, Javonte Williams.

Javante Williams's success could be relevant to predicting a return to Dallas. Given Williams's 2025 performance, most would think that Dowdle could replicate it and maybe be even better in the Cowboys’ system.

Dowdle was asked about a potential return to Dallas, and he expressed that he's open to the idea, saying, "I definitely would consider coming back to Dallas. Truly thankful for them, and like I said, they blessed me and gave me the opportunity, the starting point to be where I am today.”

Rico Dowdle Would Consider a Return To Dallas pic.twitter.com/trDEelTJdv — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) February 5, 2026

If Dowdle does end up leaving, it could be a stain on head coach Dave Canales' tenure with Carolina, but at the same time, Dowdle is going to command a lot of salary coming off a productive year with the Panthers, and the Panthers have higher priorities than running back right now.

