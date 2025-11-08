Dave Canales shares hopeful injury update on Carolina Panthers Pro Bowler
Each NFL season brings its own unique surprises and challenges. In the case of the Carolina Panthers, they somehow managed to add a superstar to their backfield for just $2.75 million. They also have been hit harder by injuries to their offensive line than any other team this year.
The biggest blow they have suffered so far is at right guard, where 2024 Pro Bowler Robert Hunt went down early in the season with a torn bicep that required surgery and landed him on injured reserve in mid-September.
Hunt was initially expected be sidelined by the inury for the rest of the year, but it turns out there's an outside chance he could yet return to the lineup for the stretch run of the regular season.
Here's what head coach Dave Canales had to say about Hunt's status on Friday.
Dave Canales on Robert Hunt
Getting Hunt back would be a huge boost to a unit that desperately needs one. In Hunt's absence they have tried a rotating cast of backups, but they keep going down with injuries themselves.
Brady Christensen is out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles, and Chandler Zavala is out again after being forced into action last week with so many other interior linemen down. For now, the Panthers are expected to start Austin Corbett at right guard, moving him over from center with Cade Mays back in the starting lineup after missing a week with ankle and knee issues.
Despite all the injuries, the Panthers have done surprisingly well in the trenches on this side of the ball, especially when it comes to run blocking.
Even if Hunt does not play another snap for the Panthers this year, he still has three years remaining on the massive five-year, $100 million deal he signed in free agency prior to the 2024 season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Predicting next 4 games on Panthers’ schedule after stunning upset
Is Rico Dowdle the best running back in the entire NFL right now?
Panthers doing something only one other team has in last 55 years
Micah Parsons throws shade at Bryce Young after Panthers’ win