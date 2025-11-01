Dave Canales reveals Panthers QB Andy Dalton's role for Week 9 vs. Packers
The Carolina Panthers may be on a collision course with a buzz-saw in tomorrow's road matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
As usual, the Packers are one of the top contenders in the NFC this season - and even moreso than usual. Going into Week 9 Green Bay has a top-five scoring offense and a top-10 scoring defense, making them a well-balanced heavyweight without an obvious weakness.
As for the Panthers, they are doing better than usual - but they're heading into this week with a really long injury report. The worst of it is at the line of scrimmage, where their offensive line got brutalized by injuries in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The quarterback situation is also far from ideal. While Bryce Young is returning from the high ankle sprain he suffered two weeks ago, he's probably not 100% yet. Meanwhile, Andy Dalton is dealing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand.
Nevertheless, head coach Dave Canales told reporters on Friday that Dalton will be serving as Young's backup this week.
Dave Canales names Andy Dalton QB2
All due respect to Canales and the positive attributes that got him this job in the first place, this is yet another case of a perplexing lineup decision by the second-year head coach.
Dalton was atrocious on the field last week against Buffalo, and even if he has recovered somewhat from the injury it's dififcult to see how he offers much value given how he's performed in his last few starts. Remember, Dalton also bombed his last three games for the Panthers in 2024 before Bryce Young was re-inserted into the starting lineup.
The Panthers have other options. Mike White was signed to the 53-man roster a few days ago and there's also Hendon Hooker, who's probably still raw but also as a higher ceiling than White.
White or Hooker may spotaneously decombust, as so many backup quarterbacks often do when they're called up to play without the benefit of a full week of practicing with starters.
That said, they can't possibly do any worse than Dalton did against the Bills.
Canales is rightfully changing couse at running back and giving Rico Dowdle the rock, but he has to stop playing favorites when it comes time to decide the lineup. Dalton is clearly one of them, for some reason we cannot discern. Remember,even though he was struggling, Canales only subbed Dalton out last year when he got into a car accident and injured his hand.
However tomorrow's game and the rest of the season plays out, the Panthers front office has make a real effort to upgrade their backup quarterback picture this coming offseason.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers get humiliating opening odds for Week 9 vs. Packers
Dave Canales finally changes course on nonsensical RB split
NFL analyst claims Panthers ‘deserve some slack’ after blowout
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from sobering loss to Buffalo Bills