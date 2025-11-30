Bryce Young highlights Panthers stunning upset over heavily favored Rams

It doesn't happen all the time, but the Carolina Panthers largely go as Bryce Young goes. If he plays well, they can and do win. If he doesn't, they have virtually no shot (Green Bay Packers game notwithstanding). So when you take a look at the final from Sunday and see a monster upset win, you can bet that Young played well.

Well might be an understatement. He wasn't perfect, and the yardage isn't impressive (206 yards), but he was really good, especially in the second half. He threw not one but two deep touchdowns (including a 43-yard game-winner) on fourth down.

He outdueled Matthew Stafford, which virtually no one's been able to do. His passer rating was an impressive 147.1, nearly perfect. He threw three touchdowns and never once put the ball in harm's way.

But his performance deserves a boost because of who it came against, and the fact that it was raining heavily in the second half. The Rams had won six in a row. They hadn't even trailed since Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. And they lost to the Carolina Panthers.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The defense deserves credit for taking the ball away three times, but this was Young's contest. Once again, with his back firmly against the wall, he delivered. If we could get him to deliver when the pressure is off or at least mitigated, that would be great, but until then, trust that he'll come through when you least expect it.

Questions circle around Young. One week, he'll look terrible and make people think the Panthers might need a change. Another week, he looks like a future Pro Bowl QB. The reality is probably in the middle, but at least for now, we got the future Pro Bowl player.

The Panthers now head into their bye week off the most stunning upset they have pulled in a long time. They were heavy underdogs, as only one team had worse odds of winning heading into the game. To not only cover but win was hugely impressive.

And it all comes back to Young. Chuba Hubbard ran really well, but Rico Dowdle did not. And with the game on the line, Dave Canales went to Young, who sealed it with a nice conversion to Jalen Coker. The future, for now, looks bright.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers studs & duds from a shocking win over the LA Rams

Major takeaways from the Panthers’ huge upset win over visiting Rams

Arch Manning among 3 potential Bryce Young replacements in 2026 draft