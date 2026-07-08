Did Panthers CB Mike Jackson Get Overlooked by NFL Execs and Scouts?

Early July is the quiet time of the NFL offseason, after mini-camps end and before training camp starts. It still doesn't feel like the season is right around the corner, so with not much going on, it's the perfect time to gauge how NFL execs rank different position groups.

Not just in the offseason, but throughout the entire calendar year, there are always updated rankings for position groups, whether it's quarterbacks, edge rushers, wide receivers, or, in this case, cornerbacks. This is the best position group for the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler dropped the list of the top 10 corners in the NFL, not according to him, but according to NFL executives and scouts. The Panthers were featured in the top 10, with Jaycee Horn slotted at No. 8. This is, of course, deserved, as Horn has been a top-10 corner for the last two years now.

Seeing Horn and the Panthers acknowledged in this list is correct, but there is still one glaring issue.

Mike Jackson Nowhere to be Found Amongst Top Corners in NFL

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The Panthers had another stellar corner in 2025: Mike Jackson. Carolina's other outside corner matched Jaycee Horn with five interceptions throughout the entire season, including the playoffs.

Not only did Jackson match Horn in takeaways, but Jackson arguably had a more complete season. PFF has rankings for different facets of a cornerback's job, including man and zone coverage. Jackson ranked No. 1 in man coverage and No. 4 in zone coverage among all corners in the league, the only corner to rank top five in both.

Mike Jack like dat 😤 pic.twitter.com/nziRsB54MV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2026

All of the success in 2025, and Jackson wasn't named a top 10 corner. That's not the issue; Jackson had a breakout year. It was just his first season of elite-level play, so it makes sense that Jackson hasn't been catapulted into the top 10 right away.

The glaring issue comes after the top 10 is listed.

Mike Jackson Didn't Even Receive Votes

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the top 10, Fowler dives even deeper, naming honorable mentions and also listing players who received votes. Jackson not only wasn't an honorable mention, but wasn't even one of the players who received votes.

This clearly begs the question of whether Jackson was overlooked in this process, and the answer is a resounding yes. There's no reason Jackson, who had a phenomenal season in 2025 and made big plays in huge games, such as picking off Matthew Stafford in the NFC Wild Card game, didn't even receive a vote.

Some other corners received votes over Jackson, and it makes no sense; the most egregious being Jacksonville's Travis Hunter. Hunter was going back and forth between offense and defense in 2025, and finished the year with only 15 total tackles, and no interceptions.

Hunter is talented and was a rightful top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but he should have to have a full and productive season at corner to even be in the same breath as Mike Jackson.

If Jackson has another great year, he's sure to at least get consideration.