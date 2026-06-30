2026 Could Be Ejiro Evero's Last Ride With Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have a good chance to take a step forward on defense this coming season, but the down side of that is it could lead to the team having to search for a new defensive coordinator in 2027.

In his third year at the helm of the Panthers' defense, Ejiro Evero had Carolina's unit performing at about an average level. Carolina ranked 15th in points and passing yards allowed per game, and 20th in rushing yards.

Fast forward to 2026 and the Panthers have a good chance to be even better, and if that comes to fruition, Evero could very well land a head-coaching gig next offseason.

In recent years, Evero has received multiple looks via head-coach interviews, so it's certainly not outlandish to think he could get more and finally land a head-coaching job.

However, on the flip side, with everything the Panthers have invested in the defense this offseason, a step in the wrong direction for Evero's unit in his fourth season could lead to Carolina's defensive play-caller getting the boot.

Panthers' bullish defensive outlook

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and linebacker Nic Scourton. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nobody is going to say the Panthers have no needs left on the defensive side of the ball, but nobody can say the Panthers' defense doesn't look better on paper, either.

Carolina is bringing back an elite defensive lineman in Derrick Brown and an elite cornerback duo in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, and hopefully Tershawn Wharton can stay healthy.

The Panthers also added impact defenders in the front seven like Jaelen Phillips and Devin Lloyd, the latter of whom played at an elite level last season.

Evero's defense also has some promising young players such as 2025 draft picks Nic Scourton and Lathan Ransom, both of whom could take a leap in their second years, and 2026 selections like Lee Hunter and Zakee Wheatley.

Of course, we will have to see what the defense looks like once it gets on the field, but for now all we can do is take what is given to us on paper, and it's justified to be bullish on Carolina's defense with what we see.

A minor improvement might be enough for Evero to garner serious head-coach consideration, but a top-10 finish for Carolina's defense might just seal the deal.