The Underrated Trait That Makes Panthers' Jaycee Horn a Top-10 Cornerback

Carolina Panthers fans have long known that Jaycee Horn is an elite cornerback. When he played, he was excellent. He just didn't play as much. Well, in 2024 and 2025, that changed. Horn played all but three games during those years, and he was a back-to-back Pro Bowl cornerback.

How good is he really, though? Fans have a tendency to overrate their own players, as do those tasked with writing articles covering the team and its players. NFL scouts, executives, and coaches don't.

And if you ask that group of people, Horn is firmly a top-10 cornerback, and there's one special reason why.

Why Jaycee Horn is legitimately a top cornerback in the NFL

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) reacts after the NFC Wild Card Round game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Jaycee Horn was pretty great. His PFF grades were not, but he recorded five interceptions, made several breakups, and was the cornerback we'd all hoped he could be when he was drafted eighth overall.

NFL coaches, scouts, and executives agree. They ranked him eighth in the NFL among cornerbacks, ahead of guys like Sauce Gardner, Cooper DeJean, AJ Terrell, Kamari Lassiter, and Joey Porter Jr. That's an impressive list.

But it's one thing in particular that Horn does that makes him such a good cornerback, and it has only a little to do with his main job, which is shutting down opposing receivers. He's an excellent run defender, too.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote, "Most notably, coaches favored Horn in their rankings because of how he plays the run and the pass with equal ferocity. As one NFC offensive coach noted, Horn wants you to run a duo play to his side so he 'can crack somebody.'"

Horn's not perfect, of course, even if one coach/exec/scout ranked him third out of all cornerbacks. "The only complaint about Horn is that he's a bit tight-hipped, so while he's fast in a straight line, his lateral quickness might suffer compared to the top guys," Fowler wrote.

But one longtime coach summed it up really well, highlighting what makes Horn a fan favorite in Charlotte. "When you go against him, you better be ready for a street fight," the coach said. "Physical, strong, can play press coverage. Ain't always flashy but really rugged player."

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) catches an interception | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Size, length, competitiveness, toughness, football intelligence, work ethic is what you get with Horn," a personnel executive told ESPN for the story. Those are all excellent traits to have, and Horn has exhibited them since the beginning.

All it took was some health, and he showed out. Now, Horn has a better pass rush in front of him, so he won't have to cover as long. We suspect he will rise on this annual list next year after playing with Jaelan Phillips.