Disappointing loss leaves Carolina Panthers with tiny shred of playoff hopes

There’s been no winning season nor playoff appearance since 2017. There’s been no division title nor postseason victory since 2015.

The Carolina Panthers own a 6-6 record after a dozen games. That’s actually one more victory than they managed in 2024 (5) and one less win than they amassed the previous two seasons (7) combined. Still, Dave Canales’s club has still been unpredictable as of late. The Panthers have alternated wins and losses in their last six contests.

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus released his latest NFL Power Rankings. Canales’s squad took a bit of a tumble from No. 23 to No. 26 after a frustrating Monday night loss at San Francisco, with this explanation. “The Panthers’ defense did enough over the course of the game to put the team in a position to come back against the 49ers in the 20-9 Week 12 loss, but the inconsistent nature of Bryce Young (62.0 grade; 33rd) and the offense stalled any hopes of a second-half turnaround.”

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“After the Buccaneers fell to the Rams,” added Valentine, “the Panthers had an excellent chance to move to 7-5 and take the lead in the NFC South. Instead, their playoff chances sit at 23 percent.”

A look at the overall standings in the NFC does have the Panthers in the ninth spot. They are one of 10 teams in the conference with a winning percentage of .500 or better. Grabbing a postseason invitation is certainly going to be a challenge. However, despite the missed opportunity, both Carolina and Tampa Bay sit with six victories.

The Panthers and Buccaneers will meet in Week 16 at Charlotte, and then in Week 18 at Tampa. The opportunity for Canales’s club to reach the playoffs is certainly in front of the, especially if it can string together a few wins down the stretch.

