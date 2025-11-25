Why the Rams Look Unbeatable Following Dominant Win vs. Buccaneers

On a night when the Los Angeles Rams were honoring their most dominant player in franchise history, Aaron Donald, they returned the favor to their Sunday night opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, crushing them, 34-7.

There is a sense of uneasiness amongst teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles blew a 21-point lead in Dallas, the Detroit Lions barely squeaked one out against the New York Giants in overtime, the Buffalo Bills looked lost against the Houston Texans, and the Indianapolis Colts are suddenly fighting for a division title after looking to run the table in the AFC South.

That uneasiness is that the Rams have become the best team in the sport, with no stoppage in sight.

The Rams might be unbeatable

Sunday morning, I wrote about the risk that the Rams faced with playing a potentially motivated Buccaneers quarterback, Baker Mayfield, on the night they honored future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Well, they understood that risk and took full advantage of it with two interceptions in the first half as Mayfield returned in the second half with a sling for his left arm following an injury in the first half.

Of all the teams I have watched this season, including my picks for Super Bowl LX between Buffalo and Detroit, Los Angeles has secured themselves as the best team in the sport until further notice. They have checked off numerous boxes for ways to win football games after Sunday night, including the emergence of a newly stout secondary.

There was brief concern over the short-term absence of safety Quentin Lake, but the Rams have shown they'll be just fine without him. On the perimeter, they have found their new No. 1 cornerback in Cobie Durant, who has had a terrific All-Pro-level two weeks of play against the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Emeka Egbuka. Next week, it will be rookie sensation Tetairoa McMillan.

Sure, you can absolutely argue that there might be one or two weaknesses of this Rams football team, especially in the offensive trenches. However, it is far and few between. Two sacks each for second-year pass rusher Jared Verse and defensive lineman Kobie Turner showcase a violent pass rush that can dominate opposing offenses and leave no one to chance.

Offensively, this unit looks incredible. Matthew Stafford is having a historic run with the best play of his entire career while cementing his status as the league MVP frontrunner; Puka Nacua remains an elite playmaker; Davante Adams is a touchdown machine; head coach Sean McVay is seemingly unstoppable at the moment with an excellent culture and offensive mastery; and the tight end room is bustling with plays across the board.

The Rams will be on the road for four of their last six games, starting with a trip to the East Coast to play the Carolina Panthers, who have proven to be a tricky opponent for the NFC's best this season. This is their testing ground for what they are capable of with just two more home games left on the schedule.

