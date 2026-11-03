Dolphins Standout Could Be Answer to Carolina Panthers' Prayers

The Carolina Panthers have seemingly hit rock bottom on one side of the ball. For two straight weeks, Carolina has underperformed defensively, and while injuries play a major role, the production is still alarmingly bad.

The Panthers' secondary is decimated; Carolina currently has four corners injured, leaving third-stringers on the field. That area of struggle is understandable; what's egregious is Carolina's inability to stop the run.

Through seven games, the Panthers rank among the bottom three rushing defenses in the NFL, surrendering just over 140 rushing yards per game. Even more alarming, the Panthers allow 198.3 rushing yards at home, second-to-last in the NFL behind the Dallas Cowboys.

It's safe to assume the lack of run defense was a contributing factor in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero getting fired. Carolina has two home games in which it allowed over 258 yards on the ground.

The NFL trade deadline is in 6 days, taking place on November 10th at 4 PM ET. With that said, Carolina can add some help to a struggling run defense.

Zach Sieler Touted as Potential Fit for Carolina

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Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox dropped his trade candidate big board entering Week 8. On that list, shocking the potential fit, Carolina was mentioned, but it didn't have to do with the secondary.

While the secondary is injured, the defensive line has been relatively healthy throughout the season, and it's still been abysmal at stopping the run. Sieler is an established veteran in the NFL, and earned a three-year extension, worth up to $67 million.

The Miami Dolphins are a prime seller candidate for the trade deadline. The playoffs aren't a realistic goal, so trading an instant contributor like Sieler to a playoff hopeful makes sense. Knox also noted that Sieler could be a potential cap casualty.

Releasing or getting Sieler off the roster would save the Dolphins roughly $13.8 million for next year, Even more reason to ship him to a contender now.

The best part: Sieler won't command too much as far as what the Panthers would have to return. Knox slotted Sieler's trade value as a conditional fifth-round pick.

Right now, Carolina doesn't own any fifth-rounders, but the Panthers do own two fourth-rounders, so they could give the Dolphins either one of those picks, whether it's the Vikings' fourth-rounder or Carolina's own, that's more than a fair price for a team that is 1-7 on the season and needs to load up on draft picks.

The deal seems like a no-brainer. Sieler has 2 sacks so far. Against the run, Sieler is very good, with excellent technique and great hand placement once a play has started. Carolina has to figure this out at some point, because they've already taken the most extreme measure, and another offensive coordinator won't be fired again.