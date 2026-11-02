Eagles and Chargers CBs Among Those Projected as Ideal Panthers Additions

The Carolina Panthers' biggest needs became apparent on Thursday Night Football. Losing to the Green Bay Packers, Carolina was once again embarrassed, especially on defense, so badly that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was fired.

Now losing two straight, both performances alarmingly bad for different reasons, Carolina should be a buyer come trade deadline time. The deadline is just eight days away, taking place on November 10th at 4:00 PM ET.

As for where the Panthers would look, one position is clearly the top concern on the roster: cornerback. By the second half of the TNF loss to Green Bay, Carolina was trotting out third-string corners and leaving them on islands with stud WR Matthew Golden.

The secondary is riddled with injuries. Both starters, Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn, are still on IR after suffering major injuries earlier this season. Akayleb Evans was placed on IR prior to the Packers game with knee and triceps injuries.

Rookie corner Will Lee III was the best starter, but he hurt his hamstring on Thursday night. The severity is still to be confirmed by Carolina.

With that room now decimated, Carolina needs to add some depth. Here are two ideal trade options as the deadline approaches.

NFL Analyst's Tout 2 Cornerbacks as Potential Fits for Carolina

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ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler dropped their top 25 trade candidates, and included which teams would be good fits for each player. For the Panthers, two players in the top 15 of their list had the Panthers listed as a good fit.

The first was Riq Woolen. A Super Bowl champion in 2025 with the Seattle Seahawks, Woolen signed with the Eagles in free agency, and has a base salary of $1.86 million; Carolina can certainly afford that.

Woolen has failed to find an interception thus far in 2026, but is top 30 in passes defended with 6. Low interception numbers aren't the end of the world. Outside of his rookie year, when he totaled 6 interceptions, Woolen has posted 3 or fewer each year, but has notched double-digit passes defended every season.

Woolen's long frame and downfield speed are tools that Carolina could use, especially in man coverage, as Bowen noted. If Carolina made this move, Woolen would warrant a fourth-round pick.

The other corner touted as a potential fit for Carolina already has experience in the building. Donte Jackson was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 after spending six seasons with the franchise.

Jackson is currently on the Los Angeles Chargers, and while Carolina doesn't look like a juggernaut, it's certainly better than what the Chargers are doing. Once again, the Chargers lost and remain the NFL's lone winless team, at 0-7.

Jackson is in the final year of his contract and is 29. Carolina wouldn't have to give up more than a sixth- or seventh-round pick to reunite.

Woolen is the more enticing option, being slightly younger and having a longer frame, but either would be an instant upgrade with how depleted this Carolina secondary is.