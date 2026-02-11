Panthers Predicted to Make Major NFL Draft Trade for Elite Prospect

The Carolina Panthers badly need a stud edge rusher. Nic Scourton looks like a nice piece on the defensive line, but he's not likely to be a 10+ sack player annually. He's a Robin, but the Panthers don't have a Batman.

That's where the 2026 NFL draft comes into play. The team should be targeting an edge rusher. The Panthers pick 19th, which sadly means the best of the best, namely Rueben Bain Jr., will not be coming to Charlotte, right?

Wrong, according to one analyst who is predicting a huge trade up in the draft order.

Panthers trade up for Rueben Bain Jr. in latest mock

If Rueben Bain Jr. slides too far in the draft, which at this point feels fairly unlikely, then the Panthers will want to pounce. According to NFL analyst Chad Reuter, that's exactly what they'll do.

When the Miami Dolphins get on the clock at 11, Bain Jr. is available, and that's where the Panthers strike. Reuter projects the first trade of the draft will be between the Panthers and Dolphins for Bain.

"GM Dan Morgan has said he plans to add 'one or two' more pass rushers this offseason to upgrade the Panthers' pressure unit," Reuter began.

"Even though Carolina invested second- and third-round picks in edge defenders last April, Morgan sends a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 second-rounder to the Fins to move up eight spots for a fellow Miami product," he continued.

Bain has just average length, which could worry some teams and cause him to drop out of the top 10. Regardless, Reuter believes Bain Jr. will be a "special player" who is capable of racking up sacks and holding his own in run defense, which is exactly what the Panthers need.

This would give them a nice one-two punch of Bain and Nic Scourton, who tied for the team lead in sacks in 2025 and set the franchise rookie record for pressures. Off the bench, they'd have Princely Umanmielen and Pat Jones, too.

All of a sudden, this lackluster, mediocre pass rush would come alive and actually help the defense, and it would probably lead to a major jump in quality for the unit.

