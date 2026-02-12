The Panthers' Best Defender Inexplicably Lands on Trade Board

Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn are untouchable for the Carolina Panthers, and ultimately, those two players are probably their best defenders. They're both really good.

However, by some metrics, they weren't the best in 2025. PFF graded Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn shockingly low, with Brown getting a solid but underwhelming 72.9 grade and Horn landing an abysmal 59.2 grade.

Who was the best then? Mike Jackson, and it wasn't close. He earned an excellent 83. 5 grade, far and away the best. Why would the Panthers trade him, then?

Mike Jackson astonishingly pitched as trade candidate for Panthers

Bleacher Report insider Alex Ballentine set out to discuss the three best trade candidates each NFL team has, and a surprising name wound up third on the list: Mike Jackson.

"[Mike Jackson] is coming off the best season of his career by some metrics. He gave up the lowest passer rating of his career when targeted. He also had a career-high four interceptions," Ballentine wrote.

He went on to say, "It's also worth noting that he's a 29-year-old cornerback and the Panthers could save $5.8 million by trading him."

That is true, as the Panthers only have him for one more season and his value, obviously, is probably at an all-time high. Trading him now would bring back the best return.

But where would that leave the Panthers? They have maybe the best outside cornerback duo in the entire NFL. Why should they break it up?

The only plausible scenario this makes sense is if the Panthers land Jermod McCoy (who slides due to injury) or Avieon Terrell in the NFL draft. Even then, they're taking a huge risk that a rookie will be as good as Jackson was last year.

There is otherwise no legitimate scenario where Dan Morgan should entertain trading Jackson. He should be more worried about extending him, at least for another year or two.

Sure, they could save $5.8 million, but that's not a price big enough to justify it. That's relatively cheap, and for a borderline All-Pro cornerback, this is a no-brainer. Keep Jackson unless the offer is absolutely mindblowing.

