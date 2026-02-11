Panthers Make a Mistake at DL in Latest Mock Draft

71 days left until the NFL Draft, and the latest mock draft courtesy of CBS Sports has the Carolina Panthers drafting the right position, but not the right prospect, with some correct choices falling behind Carolina in the mock.

In Renner’s mock 7.0, the Carolina Panthers select Caleb Banks, defensive lineman from Florida University. Banks does have the physical traits to be a good defensive lineman in the NFL.

He’s got a really good first step for his 6’6 330-pound frame, and he’s got great length and can create leverage against interior blockers.

Florida DT Caleb Banks dominated at the Senior Bowl, but his tape is a mixed bag. Hard to put a finger on his potential.



When he puts it all together he looks great.



Full scouting report soon! pic.twitter.com/1AY9EkIuVu — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) February 8, 2026

There’s one issue with Caleb Banks, though, and that’s his durability. In 2025, he dealt with injuries all season, limiting him to just two games. In those two games, he played okay; he had two solo tackles and six total, but watching him on the field, he was clearly limited.

Even in Renner’s analysis of this pick for Carolina, he noted that Banks has struggled with inconsistency, and it’s true: taking the 2025 season out due to injury, Banks’s 2024 season was solid but not groundbreaking.

In 2024, when Caleb Banks was healthier, he played only eight of 12 games and was effective, posting 10 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. His best game of that season and maybe his career was against Ole Miss, where he had two and a half sacks and three solo tackles.

The highs are high with Banks, and there’s no denying that, but they only come so often, and only if he’s healthy; that’s a lot of red flags and Ifs for a guy projected to be a top 20 NFL Draft pick.

Not only are there caviats about Caleb Banks, but there are other defensive line prospects who are awesome and have more to show on tape than Banks does. Even in this mock, there are two players who fell behind Carolina that shouldn’t have.

Prospects the Panthers Should Take Over Caleb Banks

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line past Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The first prospect who incorrectly fell behind Banks in Renner’s mock 7.0 was Cashius Howell, a player who’s been linked to Carolina numerous times and is one of the top edge rushers in this draft class.

Cashius Howell is one of the most explosive EDGE rushers you'll ever see



- Elite Speed

- Elite Bend

- Great Ankle Flexion

- Impressive footwork + Move set



He has size/arm length concerns, but he offsets that with his ridiculous speed. pic.twitter.com/RXfosA2D4C — Cam (@42Cyc) February 4, 2026

Howell was a monster at Texas A&M. In 2025, he recorded 20 solo tackles and 11.5 sacks, which is as many sacks as Peter Woods and Caleb Banks have combined in their careers. This would be a home run pick for the Carolina Panthers.

Then there's Clemson’s Peter Woods, who has been linked to Carolina much more often than Banks has, and for good reason. Woods has a similar frame to Banks, but possesses even more freakish physical traits. Woods also stayed healthy.

Peter Woods def has juice and his quickness will be a major asset in the NFL. Working the twist game, he returns to the opposite B gap in a flash, closing off the QB's throwing lane. pic.twitter.com/6SjQGX2UTZ — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 4, 2026

Peter Woods didn’t have the best 2025 season, but he still showed flashes and had a more dominant 2024 season than Caleb Banks. Over their careers, Banks has the sack advantage with 6.5 sacks to Woods’s five, but in solo tackles, it’s not close; Peter Woods has doubled Banks’s solo tackles, leading 40 to 20.

Both Woods and Banks would be project picks with high upside, but at least with Woods, there's a better sense of reliability about staying on the field.

Mike Renner got the position right for where Carolina should look towards in the draft, but not the prospect.

