Carolina Panthers Set Up Well to Build on 2025 Success

The hardest thing about remaining good year after year in the NFL is the roster turnover. Free agents leave, rookies come in, and more changes occur every offseason, leaving every team in a slightly different shape than they were before.

For one thing, it's virtually impossible to retain every player year after year. It's also not plausible with talented rookies coming in. When the Carolina Panthers take the field again in August, they won't look like they did in January.

This can be a good thing sometimes, especially if you're a bad, rebuilding team in need of change. But if you're on the rise? It can be hard to keep momentum going with a different group the next season.

Fortunately for the Panthers, that's not really going to be the case. They do have 18 free agents, but most of them are inconsequential. When weighted based on contract value and other factors, the Panthers are keeping their nucleus together more than most teams.

#NFL Free Agency 2026 - Number of Free Agents & Total APY per Team

(only counting players with an APY above 1.17M)



SEA and NE enter 2026 with the fewest qualifying free agents (5) and the lowest combined APY (13M). GB also has only 5 free agents, while WAS stands out with a… pic.twitter.com/4OTE9W0Dua — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) February 2, 2026

Based on the weighted scale, the Panthers are in the ideal range of the above chart. They're set up as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos, two of the best teams in the NFL. They're in the same region as the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, two excellent teams.

Put simply, the Panthers won't be stunted next year by losing key players or a lack of chemistry. They have pretty much all their key contributors coming back, including Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, Taylor Moton, Jalen Coker, and Chuba Hubbard.

They will fill in the minor gaps with rookies and free agents, perhaps adding players to the nucleus. But regardless, the majority of the production from last season will come back and will have had one more full season to build chemistry and develop.

It all bodes well for the Panthers, especially after finally taking a step forward. It would've been disappointing if they'd finally made it but had key free agents set to leave or major contract decisions to make (which they don't yet).

