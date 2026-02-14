Carolina Panthers Urged to Cut Ties With Star Defenders Worth Over $100M

The Carolina Panthers made a ton of free agency investments on defense last season. And while they made some improvements (they could not possibly have gotten worse), most of the money was not well spent.

That free agency splurge did get them to play better on that side of the ball, but it might've also given them some bad contracts one insider believes they already need to move off of.

Panthers urged to move on from Tershawn Wharton, Tre'von Moehrig, others

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (99) reacts in the third quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers missed out on Milton Williams, but they pivoted to Tershawn Wharton. They also added Tre'von Moehrig. Those two alone cost them about $96 million over the few seasons they're under contract for.

And based on PFF's metrics, neither one has been a positive signing. In fact, all the additions on defense were pretty disappointing, per Bradley Locker.

"Despite investing in several major defensive additions last offseason, the Panthers still ranked 23rd in defensive EPA per play and 31st in team PFF pass-rush grade," he wrote.

Wharton was the worst one of all, struggling with a 43.0 PFF grade while being signed to a $45 million deal. "Tre’von Moehrig regressed with a 52.4 coverage mark. On top of that, Carolina’s contracts for A’Shawn Robinson, Bobby Brown III, and Patrick Jones aren’t aging well," Locker added.

Locker's solution might sound radical. The need for edge rushing and linebacker play could make some of the big contracts "expendable." Locker added, "Carolina could try to add select upgrades and run it back with the same group, but it might make more sense for Dan Morgan to take his lumps and cut ties with overvalued players."

While it might sound crazy to cut ties with Moehrig, that coverage grade isn't very good. He was pretty great in run defense, but at what cost? Cutting him would result in a major $21.3 million dead cap hit and it wouldn't save money, so they'd have to trade him.

Wharton was even worse, and cutting ties with him wouldn't be the worst outcome in the world. He would be harder to trade, but Wharton would cost the team over $18 million in dead cap and not save any money.

Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) looks on before the game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Pat Jones is an easy cut candidate, and it would save $4.75 million. Cutting Bobby Brown would clear up $4.36 million. A'Shawn Robinson's departure would save $10.5 million, so he's as good as gone.

But in the case of the most expensive players, cuts aren't possible. Trades would bring back modest returns, at least in the case of Moehrig, but at the cost of a starting safety and starting IDL? It's probably not worth it.

Maybe the moves haven't worked out, but the Panthers don't have a viable way off the contracts. At least there are only two years left on them.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers’ top defensive player inexplicably lands on trade board

7-Round mock draft for Carolina Panthers with order officially set

Carolina Panthers make mistake at IDL in latest NFL mock draft