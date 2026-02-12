Carolina Panthers 2026 NFL Draft Primer: All Picks, Team Needs, Top Prospects & More
While free agency is up first, the Carolina Panthers are much more likely to do damage in the NFL draft. They have a bit of money to spend, but not a ton, and they just aren't poised to make splashy signings.
The real improvement for this team is going to come in late April when the draft rolls around. Here's everything you need to know about the draft for the Panthers.
Panthers' Draft Picks
The Panthers have seven picks this year. They don't have a seventh-round pick, but they picked up an extra fifth-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings in the Adam Thielen trade. Here's what they're looking at now:
- First round, 19th overall
- Second round, 51st overall
- Third round, 83rd overall
- Fourth round, 119th overall
- Fifth round, 157th overall
- Fifth round, 161st overall
- Sixth round, 198th overall
You can absolutely expect that those will not be the picks the Panthers make. The Panthers moved up and down the draft board plenty last year, and the same is likely to happen again as GM Dan Morgan tries to land prospects he likes and find the best value.
Team Needs
Despite making the playoffs and winning the division, the Panthers have a ton of team needs. Here they are, ranked from most important to least:
- Edge rusher
- Linebacker
- Center
- Tight end
- Offensive tackle
- Safety
- Wide receiver
- Cornerback
And to be totally honest about this team, the rest of the positions could probably use depth. Really, the only thing the Panthers shouldn't be drafting is a quarterback. They could also skip out on a running back and probably a guard, but depth up front is never a bad idea.
Top Prospects
Given the plethora of team needs, the Panthers will have their eye on a ton of prospects. For edge rusher, they're probably looking at:
- Akheem Mesidor
- T.J. Parker
- Cashius Howell
- Zion Young
At linebacker:
- Sonny Styles
- CJ Allen
- Anthony Hill Jr.
- Kyle Louis
- Jacob Rodriguez
Center:
- Logan Jones
- Brian Parker II
Tight end:
- Kenyon Sadiq
- Max Klare
- Eli Stowers
Offensive tackle:
- Gennings Dunker
- Blake Miller
- Isaiah World
Safety:
- Dillon Thieneman
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
- Zakee Wheatley
Wide receiver:
- Chris Brazzell II
- Germie Bernard
- Omar Cooper Jr.
- Elijah Sarratt
Cornerback:
- Avieon Terrell
- Brandon Cisse
- D'Angelo Ponds
- Malik Muhammad
Predictions
The Panthers will take an edge rusher first. The Panthers need an edge rusher so badly. It is not as thin as linebacker, but the positional value makes it far and away the biggest need.
To find a true stud, they have to spend premium draft capital, so they're almost assuredly just going to take the best edge at 19.
The Panthers will draft a linebacker within the first three rounds. This is a very deep linebacker class, so the Panthers can afford to skip on CJ Hall or Sonny Styles in round one and still end up with a good player in the middle.
The Panthers won't draft a wide receiver. Carolina needs a WR3 behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, but they probably still somewhat believe in Xavier Legette. Either way, a mid-level veteran to fill that spot or improve the depth is far more likely than a draft pick.
