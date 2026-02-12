Carolina Panthers 2026 NFL Draft Primer: All Picks, Team Needs, Top Prospects & More

While free agency is up first, the Carolina Panthers are much more likely to do damage in the NFL draft. They have a bit of money to spend, but not a ton, and they just aren't poised to make splashy signings.

The real improvement for this team is going to come in late April when the draft rolls around. Here's everything you need to know about the draft for the Panthers.

Panthers' Draft Picks

The Carolina Panthers logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers have seven picks this year. They don't have a seventh-round pick, but they picked up an extra fifth-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings in the Adam Thielen trade. Here's what they're looking at now:

First round, 19th overall

Second round, 51st overall

Third round, 83rd overall

Fourth round, 119th overall

Fifth round, 157th overall

Fifth round, 161st overall

Sixth round, 198th overall

You can absolutely expect that those will not be the picks the Panthers make. The Panthers moved up and down the draft board plenty last year, and the same is likely to happen again as GM Dan Morgan tries to land prospects he likes and find the best value.

Team Needs

Despite making the playoffs and winning the division, the Panthers have a ton of team needs. Here they are, ranked from most important to least:

Edge rusher Linebacker Center Tight end Offensive tackle Safety Wide receiver Cornerback

And to be totally honest about this team, the rest of the positions could probably use depth. Really, the only thing the Panthers shouldn't be drafting is a quarterback. They could also skip out on a running back and probably a guard, but depth up front is never a bad idea.

Top Prospects

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks to pass as Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) pressures | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Given the plethora of team needs, the Panthers will have their eye on a ton of prospects. For edge rusher, they're probably looking at:

Akheem Mesidor

T.J. Parker

Cashius Howell

Zion Young

At linebacker:

Sonny Styles

CJ Allen

Anthony Hill Jr.

Kyle Louis

Jacob Rodriguez

Center:

Logan Jones

Brian Parker II

Tight end:

Kenyon Sadiq

Max Klare

Eli Stowers

Offensive tackle:

Gennings Dunker

Blake Miller

Isaiah World

Safety:

Dillon Thieneman

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Zakee Wheatley

Wide receiver:

Chris Brazzell II

Germie Bernard

Omar Cooper Jr.

Elijah Sarratt

Cornerback:

Avieon Terrell

Brandon Cisse

D'Angelo Ponds

Malik Muhammad

Predictions

The Panthers will take an edge rusher first. The Panthers need an edge rusher so badly. It is not as thin as linebacker, but the positional value makes it far and away the biggest need.

To find a true stud, they have to spend premium draft capital, so they're almost assuredly just going to take the best edge at 19.

The Panthers will draft a linebacker within the first three rounds. This is a very deep linebacker class, so the Panthers can afford to skip on CJ Hall or Sonny Styles in round one and still end up with a good player in the middle.

The Panthers won't draft a wide receiver. Carolina needs a WR3 behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, but they probably still somewhat believe in Xavier Legette. Either way, a mid-level veteran to fill that spot or improve the depth is far more likely than a draft pick.

