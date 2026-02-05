Draft, Trade, or Free Agency for Carolina Panthers' Biggest Needs

The Carolina Panthers still have plenty of needs, and addressing them this offseason is crucial. But how they address them matters, as it determines how well they will do it and will impact the future of this team. So, should they draft, trade, or sign a free agent?

Edge rusher

Edge rusher is perhaps the biggest need. It's not in the most dire shape, thanks to Nic Scourton, but it is the second-most important position in football, and it's not up to par. They still cannot get to the quarterback.

The solution isn't to sign a veteran like Trey Hendrickson to an outsized contract. They need someone cheaper, so they have to go through the draft. And if they're to find their own star edge rusher, it's got to be in the first round.

Verdict: Draft (early)

Linebacker

The Panthers desperately need some bodies in the middle of the field who can cover a tight end. They had decent run-defending linebackers who could at least record tackles (though not without missing plenty), but it's still a major hole.

Fortunately, this is an incredibly deep linebacker class, so the Panthers can and should fill the need, but they don't have to necessarily hit on a first-round linebacker prospect.

Verdict: Draft

Wide receiver

The Panthers could use another wide receiver because the combination of Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Brycen Tremayne just isn't going to cut it behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

The draft might be enticing to get another young wide receiver, but it's probably more fruitful to target a veteran in free agency. That way, they know what they're getting and can get someone who will slot in nicely as the WR3.

Verdict: Free Agency

Tight end

The Panthers have tried drafting a tight end, and they still need one. If they aren't going to draft one early, which they probably shouldn't, then they shouldn't draft one at all.

There are some interesting names on the potential trade market like Dawson Knox and Cole Kmet, so the Panthers should be willing to send a mid-round draft pick or two to whoever to add one of those tight ends.

Verdict: Trade

Center

The Panthers lost three players who could play center to free agency. Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and Brady Christensen are all currently off the roster and on the open market.

However, since they're all available and have clear connections to the Panthers, it would be easy to bring one or two of them back. They likely will, but even if not, there are other good centers available in free agency.

Verdict: Free agency

Safety

The Panthers could still use a safety, and preferably a coverage safety who's not just a hard-hitting run stopper. Tre'von Moehrig and Lathan Ransom kind of fill that role.

They could draft someone, but signing a free agent seems to be the wiser plan. That worked out well for Moehrig, but not quite as well for Ransom. Plus, with other needs to target early on, an impact safety in the draft just doesn't feel likely.

Verdict: Free agency

Cornerback

Behind Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, there's not a ton of depth. The Panthers also don't have a great slot corner, and they could definitely use one.

The cornerback class is pretty deep. The Panthers won't get one of the top corners in the first round, but there are still plenty of good players they can get in rounds two or three.

Verdict: Draft

