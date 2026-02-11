New NFL Mock Draft Would Put Big Smile on Panthers QB Bryce Young's Face

The Carolina Panthers have probably found their franchise QB in Bryce Young. Now, the question is how best to maximize his skillset. The addition of Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of last year's NFL draft proved to be a huge boon for the young quarterback.

What can they do next? It's not as if the offense is flawless now. They still probably need a wide receiver, a tight end, a center, and maybe even a dependable, healthy backup running back. What should they do in the draft?

According to Jeff Risdon of The Big Lead, the answer is simple. Take the uber-athletic tight end that will fill a hole that's been present since Greg Olsen left.

Panthers forego defense in the first round yet again in this mock draft

The Carolina Panthers haven't ignored their defense lately, but they have continued to prioritize the offense. This is not all that surprising with a young quarterback like Bryce Young. Building up his supporting cast is important.

For the last two drafts following Young's selection in 2023, the Panthers have sought to get him weapons. The move for Xavier Legette didn't work, but Tetairoa McMillan just won Rookie of the Year. Should they continue that trend?

Jeff Risdon believes so. In his mock, the Panthers select Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who is not an uncommon mock draft target for Carolina.

"Sadiq can do it all as a tight end, from stretching the seam to pancaking a linebacker in the run game. Being smaller than ideal and flashing a couple of ugly drops on the 2025 Ducks film holds back his draft upside," he wrote, "but the crafty Sadiq would offer another premium weapon for Carolina to pair with reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan."

The Panthers have three tight ends who are all, more or less, fine. None of them threaten defenses, though. They are secretly pretty reliable based on some advanced stats, but no defensive coordinator is remotely worried about Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, or Mitchell Evans.

Should the Panthers skip out on defense again? The unit made big strides in 2025, but they went from being the worst in the league to being mediocre. There's still plenty of room (and need) for growth.

In Risdon's mock, they could've picked Caleb Banks, Akheem Mesidor, or CJ Allen. At least Mesidor and Allen fill bigger needs, although it's hard to pass up getting another premium weapon for your quarterback at a position of major need.

