Carolina Panthers 7-Round Mock Draft After Wild Week of Free Agency

The Carolina Panthers needed a whole bunch of things, and we assumed many of them would be addressed in the NFL draft. Dan Morgan had other plans, enacting a wildly aggressive free agency foray during the first week. Now, their draft plans have absolutely changed.

Post-free agency Carolina Panthers mock draft

1.19: LSU CB Mansoor Delane

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mansoor Delane is one of the best corners in the draft, so if he falls, it will be a nice steal. With so many positions addressed, the Panthers can simply go best player available, but snagging a third corner who can replace Mike Jackson next year is very smart.

2.51: Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell

Plenty of mock drafts have Cashius Howell as a first-rounder, so this is incredible value. There was temptation to go with Jacob Rodriguez, but Howell is a good edge, and Dan Morgan said the team can never have too many rushers off the edge.

3.83: Alabama LB Deonte Lawson

The decision to pass on Jacob Rodriguez works out, as Deonte Lawson is almost as good. Getting him here in the third round gives the Panthers a fantastic prospect to work under Devin Lloyd and insurance/depth if Trevin Wallace doesn't progress.

4.119: Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Panthers may not be wise to rely on Jonathon Brooks' return to health, or at least, they should not rely on him as a high-usage backup. He and Jadarian Price would form a nice backup tandem with Chuba Hubbard, giving the Panthers a really strong backfield.

5.159: Alabama C Parker Brailsford

Luke Fortner is a really nice signing, but the Panthers only signed him for one season. He's very much a short-term option here, and the Panthers need to develop someone behind him. Grabbing Parker Brailsford here in the fifth round is pretty great.

5.164: North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance

The Jaguars called and offered the 164th and 240th picks for the 158th, which is a good deal since the Panthers also owned the 159th pick. With their new pick, they can take Bryce Lance. At this point, wide receiver is a bit of overkill, but he has the potential to be really good.

6.200: Wake Forest OT Fa'alili Fa'amoe

The Panthers signed Rasheed Walker to replace Ikem Ekwonu, but he's on a one-year deal. Ekwonu may not be the same. Taylor Moton is only under contract through 2027. Put simply, the Panthers need to develop another tackle, so they take Fa'alili Fa'amoe here.

7.240: Duke DT Aaron Hall

A team can never have too many bodies on the interior, especially after cutting A'Shawn Robinson. The Panthers have some bodies to fill that void, but this helps keep the depth up and allows them to take the development slower with both Aaron Hall and Cam Jackson from last year.