3 First-Round Prospects the Carolina Panthers Should Absolutely Not Draft

With the NFL Draft starting tomorrow, the last-minute mock drafts and projections of who should land where are going to rule all NFL fans’ algorithms, and rightfully so. We’ve written about different mock drafts and specific prospects for the Carolina Panthers since the playoff loss to the Rams.

Rather than listing the prospects who’d be great fits in Carolina, this will be a list of prospects that the Panthers should avoid, no matter what. It could be based on positional needs or lack thereof at certain positions, or just the prospect not being as good a fit as others who play the same position. Here are three prospects the Panthers shouldn’t draft.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This has nothing to do with the talent. Akheem Mesidor was awesome for Miami last season, recording 38 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles on the season. Mesidor has really good burst and bed around the edge and has such a high motor as well. The huge downside is that Akheem Mesidor is 25 years old and less than two years younger than the Panthers' newest edge rusher, Jaelan Phillips, who's entering his 7th year in the NFL.

Especially in a class that’s loaded with edge talent, there’s no need to spend the 19th pick in the draft on someone that’s 25 years old, no matter how good Mesidor was last year.

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A more common theme in this draft than people would've guessed, the measurements on Cashius Howell are concerning; his arms aren't just short, Howell's arms are the shortest in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine amongst all edge rushers to ever attend.

Cashius Howell was a sure-fire first-rounder before the NFL Scouting Combine, and is now a fringe first-rounder who very well could be taken before Thursday night is over, just as long as the Carolina Panthers aren't the one doing it.

Caleb Banks, Defensive Tackle, Florida

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) of Florida works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Caleb Banks just has too many concerns attached to him. The size and athleticism are great, but his production hasn’t matched them, and part of that is due to another big concern with him: his health. Banks injured his foot in fall camp of 2025, tried to play through it, and then ended up having to get surgery done midway through the season.

Banks' production in 2024, when he was healthy, wasn’t anything groundbreaking either, though. He had 4.5 sacks, which is solid, but this is a prospect that the Panthers would likely have to use a first-round pick on, which by no means should happen.