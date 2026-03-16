Carolina Panthers Land 'Another Building Block' in NFL Mock Draft

The Carolina Panthers essentially filled all the major holes they had in free agency, which allows them to draft much more freely. They're not bogged down by the need to draft an edge or a linebacker as soon as possible anymore.

They have a starting lineup now, although some positions (safety, tight end, linebacker) could still be shored up with a good first-round pick. In this mock draft from CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, the Panthers focus heavily on defense, starting with a very good defensive back.

Panthers draft Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in latest mock

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) forces a fumble against Louisville Cardinals | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

According to Josh Edwards, the Panthers are going to select Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the 19th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Many outlets differ on whether or not he's a prospect worthy of the 19th pick.

Here's how he ranks on notable big boards:

ESPN: 26

The Ringer: 26

PFF: 22

CBS: 28

Tankathon: 31

FOX: 36

NFL: 26

Daniel Jeremiah 1.0 Big Board: 19

It wouldn't be a massive reach based on those numbers. However, the Panthers do pass on some intriguing prospects in Edwards' scenario:

WR Makai Lemon

ILB CJ Allen

OT Kadyn Proctor

WR Jordyn Tyson

EDGE TJ Parker

OT Caleb Lomu

CB Avieon Terrell

EDGE Akheem Mesidor

Regardless, McNeil-Warren would be an upgrade over the recently re-signed Nick Scott. He'd be a crucial piece of the puzzle as the Panthers continue to build, giving them a fantastic pair of safeties.

"The 2025 season was a step in the right direction for the Panthers, but they haven't been complacent in their newfound success. Carolina delivered one of the biggest splashes in free agency by signing Jaelan Phillips and has continued to build out the roster. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is another building block for that unit," Edwards wrote.

Edwards then predicted the Panthers would triple down on defense in the first three rounds. With the 51st pick, he predicted they'd land San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson before grabbing Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter with the 83rd.

Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (LB26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This fits with the offseason theme of fixing that defense. They needed a linebacker, a safety, and a cornerback heading into free agency, and they could still stand to add impact players at all three of those positions.

Even with Devin Lloyd, the Panthers have a thin overall linebacker corps. Trevin Wallace has been hurt and underwhelming, so Trotter could push for his spot next year. The Panthers need cornerback depth, so Johnson is smart. And McNeil-Warren will likely start on day one.