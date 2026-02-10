Now that the NFL season is officially over, the Football world can pivot towards the off-season and dissect the most significant needs for teams around the league.

For the Carolina Panthers, the list begins with defense and stays there after No. 1. Here are the top three needs for the Carolina Panthers this offseason

Carolina Panthers No. 1 Need – Edge Rusher

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Anyone who watched the Carolina Panthers over the course of the 2025 season could notice one glaring hole: they couldn’t bring pressure to opposing quarterbacks. Not being able to bring pressure to a quarterback makes a defense vulnerable and somewhat predictable

The Panthers ranked 31st in pressure rate and 32nd in quarterback hits in the NFL. For anyone who doesn’t know how bad that is, it’s the second-worst and worst in the entire league.

When debating Carolina's biggest needs, this stat trumps all arguments: Being ranked last in any key defensive metric must be fixed immediately. The question is, how will Carolina do it?

Almost any mock draft released projects the Panthers with the 19th pick to take an edge rusher or a defensive lineman who can play the edge at times. Guys like Keldric Faulk, Cashius Howell, Akheem Mesidor, and others.

Keldric Faulk is a day 1 dominator on early downs



Teams rarely run the ball at him and when they try, they almost always fail pic.twitter.com/NlZUGPBQ5E — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 13, 2026

Then there’s free agency, and the Panthers have been linked as one of the teams that could make a huge swing towards star EDGE Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Then some other bigger names who still have some juice left in the tank, such as Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, are also on the market.

The Panthers should focus on selecting an EDGE in the draft, keep costs low for now, and bet on a high-potential college player eager to prove himself in the NFL.

No. 2 Need – Linebacker

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Could be argued for the No. 1 spot, Carolina’s other biggest hole on defense was its linebackers. The room was frankly horrible in coverage, ranking 28th in short passes to the middle of the field and 30th in DVOA against tight ends. Carolina was killed all season by their lack of ability to cover receivers and tight ends

If Carolina attacks this need in the draft, there’s plenty of talent in this class. The Panthers could very well pick Georgia linebacker CJ Allen, who excels at attacking the run and has a high IQ that could make an immediate impact in that position room. Allen is also known for physical coverage and for re-routing receivers into his zone.

cj allen being a disrupter on passing downs



exposing the non ball watchers "run defender only" "weak in coverage"



don't let the recency bias fool you - allen is a top 2 LB in this year's class pic.twitter.com/96tus7ZMIC — RTDB (@mrrtdb) February 6, 2026

The free agent market also features elite talent at linebacker. The Panthers have been linked to Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, who will be pricey if he decides to take his talents to Charlotte, but could be worth it.

He’s not the only linebacker on the market, though. Guys like Zack Baun and Lavonte David are also targets that could transform the linebacker room.

Devin Lloyd picks another one. Extends his career-high in INTs to five. pic.twitter.com/emnSgrl3Dx — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 7, 2025

No. 3 Need – Offensive Tackle

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This need isn’t as dire as Carolina's defensive needs, but it has to be addressed to add depth to the Panthers in 2026, especially after Ickey Ekwonu's injury against the LA Rams in the playoff loss. Ekwonu ruptured his right patellar tendon. The recovery time for this injury usually lasts roughly 6-12 months.

There are a ton of great offensive tackle options in free agency, especially at left tackle. A few of those options are Rasheed Walker from Green Bay, who is awesome at pass blocking. Another is Cam Robinson, who spent time with the Browns and Vikings.

After years of excellence at left tackle by David Bakhtiari, #63 Rasheed Walker emerged the past 3 seasons protecting the blindside of #Packers QB Jordan Love. Walker, 6’6”, 324 lbs. turns 26 next month, and becomes a free agent in March. pic.twitter.com/iCZltiXzjx — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) January 13, 2026

If Carolina is truly focused on offensive tackle more than anything, they’d look to the draft, where prospects like Kadyn Proctor from Alabama and Spencer Fano from Utah.

Proctor would probably play guard, but that’d still be useful for Carolina. Fano has played both tackle spots before, so he’d be a versatile talent that could contribute in multiple ways.

Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor:



+ Massive frame at 6’7”, 366 lbs

+ Rare explosiveness for his size

+ Sturdy anchor in pass pro

+ Heavy hands, grip strength

+ Good strike placement

- Pad level, playing under control

- Change of direction

- Spatial awareness pic.twitter.com/MWUkWOejJ9 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 4, 2025

Final Thoughts

All of these positions will be addressed for Carolina this offseason, but if theres a top priority, its defense. Dan Morgan knows that and being the former linebacker that he is, he’ll be sure to be aggressive and calculated in the Panthers pursuit of help for both the linebackers and defensive line.

