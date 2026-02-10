Ranking Carolina Panthers' Most Pressing Offseason Needs
Now that the NFL season is officially over, the Football world can pivot towards the off-season and dissect the most significant needs for teams around the league.
For the Carolina Panthers, the list begins with defense and stays there after No. 1. Here are the top three needs for the Carolina Panthers this offseason
Carolina Panthers No. 1 Need – Edge Rusher
Anyone who watched the Carolina Panthers over the course of the 2025 season could notice one glaring hole: they couldn’t bring pressure to opposing quarterbacks. Not being able to bring pressure to a quarterback makes a defense vulnerable and somewhat predictable
The Panthers ranked 31st in pressure rate and 32nd in quarterback hits in the NFL. For anyone who doesn’t know how bad that is, it’s the second-worst and worst in the entire league.
When debating Carolina's biggest needs, this stat trumps all arguments: Being ranked last in any key defensive metric must be fixed immediately. The question is, how will Carolina do it?
Almost any mock draft released projects the Panthers with the 19th pick to take an edge rusher or a defensive lineman who can play the edge at times. Guys like Keldric Faulk, Cashius Howell, Akheem Mesidor, and others.
Then there’s free agency, and the Panthers have been linked as one of the teams that could make a huge swing towards star EDGE Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals.
Then some other bigger names who still have some juice left in the tank, such as Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, are also on the market.
The Panthers should focus on selecting an EDGE in the draft, keep costs low for now, and bet on a high-potential college player eager to prove himself in the NFL.
No. 2 Need – Linebacker
Could be argued for the No. 1 spot, Carolina’s other biggest hole on defense was its linebackers. The room was frankly horrible in coverage, ranking 28th in short passes to the middle of the field and 30th in DVOA against tight ends. Carolina was killed all season by their lack of ability to cover receivers and tight ends
If Carolina attacks this need in the draft, there’s plenty of talent in this class. The Panthers could very well pick Georgia linebacker CJ Allen, who excels at attacking the run and has a high IQ that could make an immediate impact in that position room. Allen is also known for physical coverage and for re-routing receivers into his zone.
The free agent market also features elite talent at linebacker. The Panthers have been linked to Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, who will be pricey if he decides to take his talents to Charlotte, but could be worth it.
He’s not the only linebacker on the market, though. Guys like Zack Baun and Lavonte David are also targets that could transform the linebacker room.
No. 3 Need – Offensive Tackle
This need isn’t as dire as Carolina's defensive needs, but it has to be addressed to add depth to the Panthers in 2026, especially after Ickey Ekwonu's injury against the LA Rams in the playoff loss. Ekwonu ruptured his right patellar tendon. The recovery time for this injury usually lasts roughly 6-12 months.
There are a ton of great offensive tackle options in free agency, especially at left tackle. A few of those options are Rasheed Walker from Green Bay, who is awesome at pass blocking. Another is Cam Robinson, who spent time with the Browns and Vikings.
If Carolina is truly focused on offensive tackle more than anything, they’d look to the draft, where prospects like Kadyn Proctor from Alabama and Spencer Fano from Utah.
Proctor would probably play guard, but that’d still be useful for Carolina. Fano has played both tackle spots before, so he’d be a versatile talent that could contribute in multiple ways.
Final Thoughts
All of these positions will be addressed for Carolina this offseason, but if theres a top priority, its defense. Dan Morgan knows that and being the former linebacker that he is, he’ll be sure to be aggressive and calculated in the Panthers pursuit of help for both the linebackers and defensive line.
