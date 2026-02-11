Carolina Panthers Projected to Snag Risky Prospect Other Teams Might Pass On
On Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN took his turn when it came to projecting the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, which is a mere 71 days away.
Depending on who you read and follow, there seems to be two primary thoughts when it comes to what position general manager Dan Morgan should opt for. The majority opinion seems to be a defensive player. But should the Carolina Panthers address their woeful pass rush, or fortify the defensive front and improve on the league’s 20th-ranked rushing defense in 2025?
Panthers' Pass Rush Could Rock by Adding a Hurricane
Yates opted for University of Miami edge-rusher Akheem Mesidor via the 19th overall selection for the reigning NFC South champions. “The Panthers addressed their pass-rush need last year by taking Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the second and third rounds, respectively. But no Panther reached the six-sack mark for the second straight season.”
Carolina managed only 30 sacks in 17 regular-season games in 2025. That was down two QB traps from the previous season. In 2023, the Panthers finished with an NFL-low 27 sacks. No team in the league has fewer QB traps than this team (89) dating back to 2023. The numbers are embarrassing considering the Denver Broncos have amassed a whopping 131 sacks since 2024.
Akheem Mesidor was Dominant in College Football Playoffs
“Mesidor is a tenacious rusher who had 5.5 sacks and 16 pressures in Miami's four CFP games,” added Yates. “He has violent hands, a diverse arsenal of moves and a first step that throws tackles onto their heels. The complicating factor is that Mesidor will turn 25 before the draft. Would every team be comfortable taking him in the first round? I don't believe so, but this is a worthwhile move for a roster that is aiming to step up in the NFC hierarchy.
The last time a Panthers’ defender totaled at least 10 sacks was back in 2022. That would be Brian Burns, who totaled a career-best 16.5 QB traps with the New York Giants in 2025.
As for Mesidor, he comes off a monster season in which helped the Hurricanes college football’s national championship game. In 15 outings, he finished with 63 stops, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.