Carolina Panthers Clearly Have One Exciting Goal With Top-30 Visits

The Carolina Panthers have spent over half of their allotted top-30 visits on draft prospects so far. They've also used a couple of local visits on players like Jalen Kilgore and KC Concepcion.

Overwhelmingly, they're looking at offensive prospects. Pass-catchers and backup QB options have dominated, but there are some linemen and even a running back in the mix.

But looking further, another thing becomes clear. They're not just looking to add bodies on offense. They're looking to add supreme athletes.

Panthers have clear goal of adding athleticism in NFL draft

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) celebrates after rushing in a touchdown | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One X user sought to chart the athleticism score and the production score of the prospects the Panthers are meeting with. Did the team prioritize those who were athletic freaks or those who produced well on the field?

alright, I charted every single Panthers visit player on Production/athleticism - and guess what?



Dan Morgan and the Panthers have a type 😀



"best picks" are the players that have the pro athletic traits PER POSITION that teams are looking for, PLUS the best Production in… https://t.co/lJf8DUOPO5 pic.twitter.com/9a0MdBCKwn — Professor Keith 🏫📈 (@Carolinakeith_1) April 8, 2026

The answer is largely both. Carolina wants to get way more athletic, but the Panthers don't want to sacrifice production for athleticism, at least in the prospects they're heavily scouting right now. The user updated later with some other visits, and the theme becomes even stronger.

added :



Jermod McCoy (oCB)( nearly identical to JC horn)

Karon Prunty (oCB) (wow, i was unaware)

Keyron Crawford (EDGE) (undersized, high motor)

Nick Barrett (1 tech DT) (good value)

Dom Orange (1tech DT) (HOLY SMOKES VALUE👀)



just follow the green arrows, the names are a bit… https://t.co/kIk7dVXfQI pic.twitter.com/KJc2zthOr6 — Professor Keith 🏫📈 (@Carolinakeith_1) April 9, 2026

The only two prospects they've hosted that are below average in athleticism are Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia and Texas Tech QB Behren Morton. Those two are in play as developmental backup quarterbacks, so it's probably not as impactful to be less athletic.

They've also only met with three prospects who were below average on the production scale. Wide receiver KC Concepcion, offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, and tight end Oscar Delp were just a bit below the line.

Those prospects have higher upside, though, because of their supreme athleticism. All of them were at or near the top of the chart in that facet, which is something the current Panthers roster doesn't have a ton of. They're not an overly athletic team.

Clearly, they're looking to change that because all of the rest of the prospects were in the quadrant where good athleticism and good production intersected. On offense and defense and at any position, including those in the trenches, the Panthers want athleticism.

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The best prospects here are Jalon Kilgore, Kaelon Black, and Omar Cooper Jr., so since they fit the mold and have met with the Panthers, keep an eye out for them on draft night. There's a good chance they become Panthers.

Athleticism is the name of the game in the NFL, especially as it pertains to projecting which prospects will translate. Sometimes, the mental aspect of the game helps, like in Bryce Young's case. Most of the time, though, the athletic freaks win out.