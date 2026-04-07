NFL Mock: Panthers Land Tackle Who Could Replace Ikem Ekwonu or Taylor Moton

The NFL League meetings took place just over a week ago, when staff members and coaches from all 32 teams gathered in Arizona to discuss the future of the NFL. The Carolina Panthers were present at these meetings, of course, with both head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan on-site for the weekend.

With all the most important people in the NFL gathered together, it’s an opportunity for media members to talk ball, see how teams are feeling, and even get a feel for what each team is thinking about the NFL Draft and where they are leaning on prospects.

ESPN NFL Insider Peter Schrager dropped his NFL mock draft on Tuesday, using information from the league meeting weekend and conversations with GMs and coaches across the league. If the info he got holds up, the Panthers will get one of the very best OL prospects in the class.

Panthers Snag Georgia OL with 19th Pick in Mock Draft

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In Schrager’s mock draft, the Carolina Panthers select OT Monroe Freeling. Schrager highlights Freeling’s physical traits, really long arms, 34 ½ inches to be exact, and Freeling stands 6’7, weighing 315 pounds.

Monroe Freeling had a really good NFL Combine, running a 4.93 40-yard dash, a 1.71 10-yard split, and overall grading 2nd in athleticism among offensive tackles, and 3rd overall among offensive tackles. Drafting Freeling in this mock draft is the clear choice, considering Schrager has guys like Jordyn Tyson and Kenyon Sadiq having already been drafted to other teams.

Why It’s the Perfect Pick

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The pick makes perfect sense for Carolina right now. Monroe Freeling has experience at both right and left tackle, and the Panthers are going to have to make some decisions in the next year when it comes to a few tackles on the roster right now.

Monroe Freeling looked like a 1st-round OT against Ole Miss 🦍



MAULER. pic.twitter.com/vNyreqeP5j — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 5, 2026

Both newly signed Rasheed Walker and Ikem Ekwonu only have a year left on their contracts, and then there’s right tackle Taylor Moton, who has two years left on his deal. If Walker has a really good year in 2026, there’s a good chance he’ll depart for a larger contract elsewhere, and the Panthers could have his replacement ready with Freeling.

If the Panthers aren’t going to draft a skill position player, then it has to be an offensive lineman. The Panthers have good talent on the line as is, but need to add depth and make sure Bryce Young is fully set up to take another step forward this season.