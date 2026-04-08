4 Players Who Won’t Be on the Panthers Roster by Week 1

The Carolina Panthers have already made a slew of roster changes. Cade Mays, Austin Corbett, Rico Dowdle, and Christian Rozeboom are among the departures who will not be on the roster by Week 1.

There are still others who will join them, even as free agency breathes its last. With the draft and training camp coming up soon, plenty of players who are on the team now will not be in a few months. Here are a few potential candidates.

Tommy Tremble

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It should be Kenyon Sadiq or bust in the draft at tight end, but it may not be. The Panthers may end up drafting Eli Stowers, Justin Joly, or Marlin Klein in one of the later rounds to once again try to find a diamond in the rough at tight end.

That would put an end to Tommy Tremble's tenure. He'd save $4 million by being cut, and if the Panthers add another tight end, they just won't have the roster space. They already have three (excluding special teamers). Having four is nonsensical.

Pat Jones

Despite signing Jaelan Phillips, the Panthers are not out of the running for an edge rusher in the NFL draft. It's a deep class, so even if they don't spend the 19th pick on one, there is still a good chance they pick one.

And when they do, they will cut Pat Jones. He'll save $4.75 million against the cap, but this will primarily be a depth move. With Phillips, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and a prospect, the Panthers will have more than enough to move on from the underwhelming Jones.

John Metchie

It would be a surprise to sign someone to a one-year deal and then cut them before the season, but there is a distinct possibility that it will happen with John Metchie. He's currently WR4 on the depth chart.

The Panthers aren't giving up on Xavier Legette. They love David Moore. They want Brycen Tremayne for special teams, and Jimmy Horn is too raw to give up on. So if they draft another receiver, which seems highly likely, they won't have room for Metchie.

AJ Dillon

Philadelphia Eagles running back AJ Dillon (29) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The same thing is highly likely to occur with AJ Dillon. He was brought in as the RB3 behind Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks, who should be good to go for training camp after a second torn ACL in just over a year.

Dillon is probably just injury insurance on a one-year deal, so if Hubbard is good, Brooks is healthy, and Etienne remains a part of the roster (which he will in his second season), then Dillon is the odd man out. There's just no need for four running backs.