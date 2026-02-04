The NFL Draft is now less than 80 days away, and the latest mock comes from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. It’s safe to say that Zierlein recognizes the Carolina Panthers obvious needs as April approaches.

In this mock, with the 19th pick in the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select Akheem Mesidor, edge rusher, from the University of Miami.

Medisor was a terror to opposing quarterbacks. In his final season with Miami, the senior totaled 38 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. His experience and physicality really show on film; his burst on his first step is elite, and he’s productive not only as a pass rusher but against the run as well.

Akheem Mesidor moves like a veteran edge rusher



Wait… pic.twitter.com/L4FymDvx9E — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 20, 2026

Medisors' stock grew even more during his Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama. He performed well in one-on-one drills and showcased the attributes that made him a force at Miami in front of NFL scouts.

This is a must-draft position for the Panthers. If there’s one area of dire need, it’s players who can bring pressure to opposing quarterbacks, which the Panthers couldn’t do at all in 2025.

Luckily for Carolina, there are a ton of talented edge rushers in this year’s class, raising the question: Is Mesidor the right choice?

Why There's Caution With Drafting Akheem Mesidor

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Certainly, it depends on who is on the board, other prospects including Zion Young from Missouri, Cashius Howell from Texas A&M, and many more who warrant consideration. One thing that sets the other EDGE prospects from Mesidor is age.

Mesidor is one of the oldest prospects in the draft. Regardless of position, he’s set to turn 25 years old just weeks before the NFL Draft, on April 5th, 2026. Traditionally, the older a prospect is, the less likely it is that they’ll hear their name called in the first round.

Akheem Mesidor would easily be a 1st round pick if it weren’t for his age pic.twitter.com/vYk5X7kmfS — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 2, 2026

When there are prospects like Clemson's TJ Parker and Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell, who are 21 and 23 years old, it makes more sense to draft them, not only to allow for more years of development in the NFL but also to help them contribute to winning for their teams in their rookie years.

Medisor is a phenomenal prospect, and there's no denying he can make an immediate impact in the NFL. However, his numbers aren’t significantly better than those of other EDGE players in this class.

Additionally, caution is advised when drafting a 25-year-old, as football is a violent sport and careers in the league only last so long. Choosing a prospect with potentially more years ahead can be a safer option.

If the Panthers choose Akheem Mesidor, it certainly won’t be the worst pick in the world, but if guys like Parker or Howell are available, go get the youth.

