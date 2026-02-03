Panthers Nab 'Fast and Feisty' Defensive Back in Latest Matt Miller Mock Draft

In 2024, the Carolina Panthers were a 5-12 football team set a new NFL single-season record for points allowed (534). Among their numerous other shortcomings was the fact that Dave Canales’s club allowed a league-high 35 touchdown passes a season ago.

In 2025, thanks in part to the efforts of Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and underrated Mike Jackson, that TD pass allowed total was reduced from 35 a season ago to only 20 aerial scores in ’25.

ESPN’s Matt Miller recently returned from the Senior Bowl and put together a two-round mock draft. He had Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan addressing the interior of the NFC South champions offensive line via the selection of Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane with the 19th overall pick.

With their second-round selection at No. 51, Miller has the Panthers adding a talented defensive back in Arizona State’s Keith Abney II. “As tempting as it might be to get Bryce Young even more offensive help,” stated Miller, “the Panthers need balance from this draft. Abney is a fast and feisty ball hawk at corner and could start pretty quickly for Carolina.”

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) celebrate during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Abney played in only eight games in his first season at ASU, finishing with two tackles and one interception. However, things changed dramatically for the talented player these past two seasons. There were a combined 96 tackles, one sack, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 21 passes defensed in 26 games.

The 8-9 Panthers won more games in 2025 than the team managed the previous two seasons combined, when the team finished 2-15 and 5-12, respectively, in 2023 and ’24. Despite the obvious strides on both sides of the ball, Canales’s club could still use some more playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. Off a division championship season, expectations will be high in Charlotte in 2026.

