Makai Lemon the Next Tetairoa McMillan? Why That’s Bad News for the Panthers

Draft fallers can sometimes be gifts to those picking later in the draft, which the Carolina Panthers are. At 19, they can't reasonably expect the best prospect at any position, except maybe tight end, to be available unless they fall.

Of course, the reasons for the draft fall can be worrisome, but in general, talent is talent. If someone projected to go much higher lands with the Panthers, that'd be a win. In some mock drafts, Makai Lemon is that someone.

He's viewed as potentially the second-best wide receiver behind Carnell Tate, and he's viewed as a potential top-10 pick, but some predictions have stated that Carolina could get him without trading up.

Unfortunately, a new report compares him to Tetairoa McMillan in that regard, which is bad news for the Panthers.

Makai Lemon is a projected draft faller, but so was Tetairoa McMillan

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the first half | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The current thinking in NFL draft circles is that both Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon could be drafted a lot lower than initially expected. Both viewed as top-15 prospects, someone later on could get a steal.

That's been true of Lemon for a while. The Panthers have landed him in multiple mock drafts, so it's not a one-off where the Panthers get lucky on some analyst's big board. It's happened enough times to think there's something there.

But according to Adam Schefter, there's not, and it's a situation the Panthers are intimately familiar with. The insider is hearing that Lemon might fall, but he's seen this story play out before.

"I will say this: Last year, I heard something similar about Tetairoa McMillan," Schefter said on his podcast (9:10 mark). "I had a bunch of people talk about Tet McMillan, didn't love him around the draft... What I'm hearing about Makai Lemon now reminds me of Tet McMillan last year."

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Schefter added that a few teams have said they see him falling, but a coach called him the next Amon-Ra St. Brown, which means he's not likely to fall. McMillan was the next Mike Evans, and he didn't fall, and it worked out brilliantly for the Panthers. McMillan won Rookie of the Year.

So while adding Lemon would be fantastic, don't be shocked when he's not even available at 19. If the Panthers are going to get a wide receiver, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Omar Cooper Jr. are all far more likely than Lemon or Tyson, for that matter.