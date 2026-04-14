Why Makai Lemon Is Better For Panthers Than Kenyon Sadiq In First Round

The Carolina Panthers are among the most highly rumored destinations for Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and rightly so, since the Panthers haven’t had a true franchise tight end since Greg Olsen. That being said, just because tight end is a position of need doesn’t mean there aren't other prospects who would help Carolina even more and still fill needs for the Panthers.

One NFL Draft analyst doesn’t even see tight end as the biggest need for the Panthers, but instead sees wide receiver as the clear need for Carolina. Fox Sports’ Rob Rang released his 2026 mock draft, where every team gets its perfect pick. For the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver is Rang’s no. 1 need for the Panthers, and he mocks an absurdly good talent to Carolina at 19th overall.

Panthers Draft Elite Receiver In “Perfect” Mock Scenario

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In Rang’s latest mock, the Panthers select Makai Lemon, wide receiver from USC, with the 19th pick overall. The Panthers’ receiver room is getting better, led by 2025 offensive rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, but there’s still a third receiver that the Panthers need, a smaller, slot threat who possesses great speed and reliable hands, meet Makai Lemon.

Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award in 2025, being named college football’s best wide receiver, and it was well earned. Lemon recorded 79 catches, 1156 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. Lemon is the perfect slot receiver, twitchy, with great downfield speed, able to make contested catches look easy, and always has YAC potential.

Makai Lemon is arguably the most unguardable player in the 2026 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/T4j3eyXOHt — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 11, 2025

Lemon’s NFL prospect grade was a 6.47, meaning he’s projected to be a good starter within two years of his career, and frankly, even that’s underselling how good Lemon can be. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein looks at Makai Lemon as potentially the next Amon-Ra St. Brown, which shows how highly touted Lemon really is.

Why Makai Lemon Is a Better Option than Kenyon Sadiq

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, left, dives into the corners of the end zone for a touchdown under cover from Oregon defensive back Theran Johnson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq is clearly a first-round talent, but if one prospect has a better chance of becoming an NFL superstar, it's Makai Lemon. He has all the tools, and even though he's undersized to a degree, his playmaking and intelligence make up for it.

Sadiq has the physical tools as well, but there are questions about his blocking ability, and if the Panthers are going to draft a pass catcher, Sadiq’s not the player that Lemon is, and if the blocking isn’t going to make up for it, then giving Bryce Young another star talent at WR makes much more sense.